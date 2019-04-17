2019 Player Capsule: Mike Muscala

Season Summary

In his brief stint with the Lakers, Mike Muscala went from one of the worst stretches of his career to one of the best.

It was truly a tale of two halves for Muscala, who was acquired at the trade deadline for Ivica Zubac and Michael Beasley. In his first 11 games with the Lakers, he averaged only 2.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.2 minutes, shooting just 31.3 percent from the field and 20.8 from deep.

But the stretch big finally found his groove over the season’s final two weeks. In his last six games, Muscala put up 12.0 points and 5.2 boards in 27.2 minutes, hitting 51.0 percent from the floor and 48.5 beyond the arc. He also showed to be a more-than-willing help defender, collecting a few highlight blocks.

By the Numbers

36.8: Three-point percentage shot with the Lakers. For all of his early struggles, Muscala still finished with an above-average clip that was actually better than what he hit with Philadelphia before the trade.

80: Percentage of Muscala’s attempts that were jumpers. He was brought in to space the floor and thus rarely tried his luck inside the paint.

90: Percentile that Muscala ranked in as a spot-up scorer with the Lakers. Largely from his hot finish, Muscala was excellent in catch-and-shoot situations, averaging 1.18 points per spot-up possession on a 13-of-32 clip.

Muscala knocks down his first triple for the #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/t7Qfw9h1Xt — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 10, 2019

What’s Next

Acquired on an expiring contract, Muscala will be a free agent this summer.

The 27-year-old is coming off a season that saw him post career-highs in 3-pointers (1.4 per game) and minutes (20.4).

With shooting becoming ever more important in the NBA (especially among bigs), Muscala’s 36.5 career 3-point percentage will be his biggest selling point this summer.

Block by Muscala leads to a transition stuff for J3!#LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/6y1ZEGdLAo — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 6, 2019