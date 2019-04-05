Lakers at Clippers: 3 Things to Know (4/5/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ intracity battle with the LA Clippers.

1) AC’s catching bodies

Alex Caruso’s highlight reel has plenty more tape after this last week, as the two-way point guard has thrown down a monstrous dunk in three straight games.

The streak began in New Orleans, when he snuck into a passing lane, stole the ball and hammered down a breakaway slam.

He was at it again in Oklahoma City, where he took his defender off the dribble and unleashed his own Thunder at the rim.

But he saved his best for the home crowd in the Lakers’ last game against Golden State. With nobody boxing him out after a missed shot, Caruso climbed the ladder and threw down (over his teammate, JaVale McGee). And judging by LeBron James’ reaction, the King found it a mind-blowing hammer.

Alex Caruso's monster put-back is our @budweiserusa moment of the week! pic.twitter.com/aoRrUftlYr — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 5, 2019

2) South Bay’s stepping up

Caruso isn’t the only Laker elevation his game after spending the majority of the season in the G League.

Johnathan Williams is coming off his second NBA double-double, having dropped 17 points and 13 rebounds against the Warriors. The power forward lived at the rim, as seven of his eight baskets were dunks.

And while the Lakers shot a season-low from the field versus Golden State, recent call-up Jemerrio Jones provided nice stretches of all-around play, finishing with four points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

He spent swaths of the night guarding elite offensive weapons like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, while also getting to flash his unique playmaking that allows him to be so positionally versatile for the South Bay Lakers.

3) Clippers are on a roll

The Clippers have been on a tear since the beginning of March, compiling a 13-3 record that ranks second in the NBA over that stretch.

They also have the league’s second-ranked offense during this month-plus, and it’s easy to see how that stems from the team’s depth.

It all starts with Danilo Gallinari, who is in the midst of a super-efficient career year and ranks fifth in the NBA in 3-point percentage. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken a recent leap, now among the top three rookies in both assists and steals.

But the Clippers’ strength lies mainly in its bench, who is the highest-scoring reserve unit in the league. Lou Williams is on a quest for his third Sixth Man of the Year award, leading all bench players in both points and assists.

Williams and Montrezl Harrell have been a lethal combination off the pine, with the former also placing fourth league-wide in fourth-quarter scoring.

Injury Report

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma (left foot peroneal tendinitis) and Reggie Bullock (neck stiffness). LeBron James (sore left groin), Brandon Ingram (thoracic outlet decompression, right arm), Lonzo Ball (left ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right knee debridement procedure) are out.

Clippers: Patrick Beverley (right hip pointer) is questionable. Luc Mbah a Moute (left knee surgery) is out.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California