Lakers Can't Climb Out of Early Hole Versus Warriors

Warriors superstar Kevin Durant had a simple answer for his team’s massive first-quarter lead against the Lakers.

“Their whole team is missing,” he said after closing out a 108-90 victory.

Indeed, injuries have slammed the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Reggie Bullock. The skeleton crew quickly sunk against the defending champions, who seized a 39-12 lead at the end of the first.

Nipsey on the pregame pic.twitter.com/Y70pnkEn9v — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 5, 2019

The Warriors — who shot 64.0 percent in that opening frame — led by as many as 34 points in their wire-to-wire win. DeMarcus Cousins led the team with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lakers, meanwhile, shot a season-low 35.6 percent from the field and 21.6 on 3-pointers. In fact, Johnathan Williams was the lone Laker to find much individual success, tallying a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Fellow two-way player Alex Caruso provided the night’s biggest firework, cleaning up a missed shot and slamming it down (over teammate JaVale McGee’s head).

Alex Caruso's monster put-back is our @budweiserusa moment of the week! pic.twitter.com/aoRrUftlYr — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 5, 2019