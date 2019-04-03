3 Things to Know: Lakers vs. Warriors (4/4/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers finish the season series with the Golden State Warriors.

1) Keep watch on the battle of the bigs

The heavyweight battle could tip the result of this game, as both teams feature big man with contrasting styles.

Former Warrior JaVale McGee occupies the Lakers’ center position, and has been a model of offensive efficiency for most of the season. A constant lob threat, McGee ranks second in the NBA in percentage in the restricted area (73.3). He’s also third in scoring on cuts to the hoop (4.1).

Meanwhile, Golden State replaced McGee this season with four-time all-star DeMarcus Cousins, who is coming off his breakout game in Oakland.

Cousins bullied his way to a season-high 28 points on 12-of-17 shooting with 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in Tuesday’s win over Denver — a clash between the West’s top teams.

2) KCP’s in a rhythm

Injuries have hit the Lakers hard, as all three of their top scorers — LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram — have missed their last three games.

James and Ingram will be out for the remainder of the season, while Kuzma’s status remains uncertain for the final four contests.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has seen his role increase over the team’s last eight games, averaging 20.1 points and 3.9 triples, while hitting 48.7 percent from the field and 43.7 from deep.

And after a season of team-wide free throw woes, KCP has hit a refreshing 16 consecutive foul shots.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with a team-high 23 points against the Thunder, shooting 50% from behind the line. pic.twitter.com/emPepxgYqZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 3, 2019

3) Golden State is fighting for the top spot

With five games left in their season, the Warriors are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, now two games up on the Nuggets.

Having won three of the last four NBA titles, Golden State’s talent is world-renowned.

Stephen Curry is the league’s third-leading scorer, averaging 28.0 points. Arguably the greatest shooter of all-time, Curry has turned in another scorching season, on pace for a league-record 5.2 triples per game, while shooting the fourth-best percentage (43.8) this year.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has taken control inside the arc, leading the NBA in both mid-range buckets (3.3) and percentage from mid-range (54.7). Expanding his playmaking this season, Durant is also averaging a career-high 5.8 assists.

Toss in Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Cousins, and it’s the recipe for the top-rated offense in the league.

Injury Report

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma (left foot peroneal tendinitis) and Tyson Chandler (flu) are questionable. LeBron James (sore left groin), Brandon Ingram (thoracic outlet decompression, right arm), Lonzo Ball (left ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right knee debridement procedure) are out.

Warriors: Shaun Livingston (rest), Andrew Bogut (rest) and Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) are out.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California