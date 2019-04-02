Lakers at Thunder: 3 Things to Know (4/2/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers close out the road slate against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

1) JaVale and Rondo are putting up 2K numbers

The Lakers have won four of their last five games, and much of the credit can be assigned to their 7-foot center and the 6’1” point guard.

JaVale McGee has been absolutely monstrous over his last six appearances, averaging 19.8 points, 14.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks, while shooting 69.3 percent from the field.

Meanwhile, Rajon Rondo has handed out 11.3 assists over his last four contests. While Rondo missed much of the season due to injury, his passing stats are still among the league’s best. Among players who have played at least 40 games, his season average of 8.0 dimes ranks seventh in the NBA.

And these two certainly have some chemistry, as McGee has been one of the season’s top cutters and Rondo has found little trouble getting the ball to him.

2) AC’s given the Lakers a fresh look

Alex Caruso is making the most of his opportunity, appearing in all of L.A.’s last 14 games after only making six appearances in the first 63.

The second-year point guard has completely seized this moment, doubling his rookie scoring average to 7.2 points per game. While 3-point shooting was his biggest question mark last season (30.2 percent; 13-of-43), he has scorched this year (50.0 percent; 17-of-34).

At 6-foot-5 with ample athleticism, Caruso has shown the bounce needed to cram a breakaway slam, as well as the grit necessary to sacrifice his body for his club.

3) OKC is looking to regain its mojo

The Thunder have gone just 7-13 since the All-Star Break, and their lack of shooting has been a root of the dive. Over those last 20 games, they rank last in both field goal percentage (42.6) and free throw percentage (70.1), and 28th in 3-point shooting (32.8).

But talent has a way of turning seasons around, and Oklahoma City has plenty of that.

Paul George is a First Team All-NBA candidate putting up some of the league’s gaudiest numbers. Not only the NBA’s second-leading scorer (28.2), George is also the leader in steals (2.14) and third in 3-pointers (3.8). The two-way gamechanger is one of the frontrunners for Defensive Player of the Year.

And then there’s the king of ridiculous stats. Russell Westbrook — NBA assists leader (10.4) and third in steals (2.00) — is on pace to average a triple-double for the third straight season. And he needs only four more to tie Lakers legend (and President of Basketball Operations) Magic Johnson for second-most all-time.

Injury Report

Lakers: Reggie Bullock (right plantar fasciitis) is probable. Kyle Kuzma (left foot peroneal tendinitis) is questionable. LeBron James (sore left groin), Tyson Chandler (flu), Brandon Ingram (thoracic outlet decompression, right arm), Lonzo Ball (left ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right knee debridement procedure) are out.

Thunder: Andre Roberson (left patellar tendon) is out.

Tip-Off: 5 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A. TNT nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Purple Statement

Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma