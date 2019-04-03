Lakers Stopped by Westbrook's 20-20-20 Game

The Lakers entered the night winners of four of their last five games. Oklahoma City limped in having lost seven of its last nine.

But then Thunder star Russell Westbrook went into force-of-nature mode.

The do-it-all point guard is already set to average a triple-double for the third straight season, but he elevated his game to even more historic levels in OKC’s 119-103 win over the Lakers.

Westbrook went off for 20 points, 21 assists and 20 rebounds — the second 20-20-20 performance in NBA history, and first since fellow stat-magnet Wilt Chamberlain on Feb. 2, 1968.

Westbrook’s assists total was also the most by a Lakers opponent since Chris Paul matched that number in November 2007.

“He was just running the ball down our throat,” coach Luke Walton said of Westbrook’s transition game. “We told our guys, ‘He’s a rare player. … It takes two or three guys staying in front.”

With LeBron James and the young core (Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart) all out, the Lakers had to lean on others, including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who had a game-high 23 points and five 3-pointers.

Alex Caruso added 15 points and seven assists, while Rajon Rondo (seven points, 10 rebounds, nine assists) flirted with a triple-double.

And although OKC dominated the possession battle by creating turnovers (23-12) and grabbing offensive rebounds (17-4), the Lakers did claw their way back into it late.

With 6:30 left in the game, Caruso threw down a driving dunk to cap a 14-5 run that cut the Thunder’s lead to five. However, OKC then finished with a 16-5 sprint of its own, sending the Lakers home with the loss.

AC brings the boom in the House of Thunder! #LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN & TNT) pic.twitter.com/gbCHfj9W6F — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 3, 2019