Lakers Players Pay Tribute to Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle’s impact on the Lakers’ players was obvious from how they flocked to social media to pay tribute to the Grammy-nominated rapper.

An L.A. native and community activist from Crenshaw, Hussle’s death at 33 years old sent shockwaves into the NBA community, including the Lakers locker room.

LeBron James posted about his friendship with Hussle, while Kyle Kuzma shared how Nip's music motivated an underrecruited high schooler into an NBA prospect.

JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson, Josh Hart, Alex Caruso and President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson also gave their reactions to the stunning loss.