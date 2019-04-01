Lakers Players Pay Tribute to Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle’s impact on the Lakers’ players was obvious from how they flocked to social media to pay tribute to the Grammy-nominated rapper.
An L.A. native and community activist from Crenshaw, Hussle’s death at 33 years old sent shockwaves into the NBA community, including the Lakers locker room.
LeBron James posted about his friendship with Hussle, while Kyle Kuzma shared how Nip's music motivated an underrecruited high schooler into an NBA prospect.
JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson, Josh Hart, Alex Caruso and President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson also gave their reactions to the stunning loss.
That TMC means something different and real to me. Nip became my favorite rapper in high school. not getting recruited like a lot of my friends I found someone that inspired me......nip....that motivation that grind really helped my work ethic explode. All them late nights and early mornings I was in the gym listening to nip. Fast forward to being in La I was lucky enough to befriend one of my idols and get to know him for the past two years.This a sad day forreal. s*** really is a big reason why I’m where I’m at because of the motivation and hustle...that dude was speaking to me all them years. One time for my dawg #TMC #Marathon
I was so proud of Nipsey Hussle for turning his life around and becoming an astute businessman, creating jobs for people who lived in South Central. He showed young people that you can change your life and do good in the community you grew up in by becoming an entertainer and reinvesting in your neighborhood. He will be always be remembered for his civic work. He bought kids shoes, funded neighborhood projects, and encouraged investing and entrepreneurship. He was tech savvy and opened a community center in south central to foster STEM education and provide opportunities for young black children. Nipsey Hussle’s legacy and impact in the LA community will last forever.
