Lakers Bury Pelicans for Largest Win of Season

On a shorthanded night, the Lakers’ point guards showed how far toughness can take a team.

Rajon Rondo briefly left the game to get stitches in his forehead, while Alex Caruso’s physical play had him slamming the hardwood throughout the game.

But the results were undeniable. Rondo dropped a season-high-tying 24 points and 12 assists, while Caruso scored a career-best 23 points with four steals, as the Lakers steamrolled to a 130-102 win in New Orleans.

You want to talk about toughness?@ACFresh21 isn't afraid to sacrifice his body for the team. pic.twitter.com/9zers5o4B1 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 1, 2019

The day before, the Lakers announced that LeBron James would miss the rest of the season to heal his sore groin, and later Kyle Kuzma was ruled out due to foot tendinitis. With Brandon Ingram also out, L.A. missed all of its top three scorers.

But that didn’t prevent the purple and gold from tying their largest win of the year, with their fourth victory in five games.

Rondo set the table for most of the night, executing the half-court offense and setting up the likes of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (19 points) and Reggie Bullock (18). He found his own buckets by both slicing through the lane and stepping out for four 3-pointers.

JaVale McGee also thrived off Rondo’s playmaking, as the big man stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points and 16 rebounds. His rim-running was particularly on display, with the Lakers owning a 24-9 advantage in fast-break points.

The Lakers (35-42) actually trailed by one at halftime before breaking the game open in the third period. They tied their highest-scoring quarter of the season with 44 points — twice as many as the Pelicans (32-46) — including a dozen from Caruso.

The sophomore was everywhere for L.A., making plays on both sides of the floor. Shooting has been Caruso’s major question mark since entering the NBA, but he drained all four of his 3-point attempts, boosting his season average to a whopping 50.0 percent (17-of-34).

Yet the moment of the night came at the rim, when Caruso hunted in the passing lane and took it the other way for a breakaway slam.

“Right now he’s playing with a lot of confidence, and he’s helping us win these games,” coach Luke Walton said. “He’s guarding multiple positions. Offensively he’s helping with the playmaking, but also doing a lot of the little things away from the ball.

“Taking charges, rebounding, boxing out — all those types of things. It’s good to see someone that plays the game like him get rewarded and start to hit those shots.”

Caruso’s defense helped the Lakers win the turnover battle handily (24-11), and they made the extra possessions count with their shooting. L.A. hit 15 triples on a 39.5 percent clip, while also going 19-of-22 at the free throw line.

With New Orleans stars Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday out due to injuries, the Pelicans didn’t have the firepower to counter the Lakers, who took the season series 3-1.