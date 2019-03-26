Lakers vs. Wizards: 3 Things to Know (3/26/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers host the Washington Wizards.

1) Kuz Control took over L.A. last game

Few players in the NBA can heat as quickly up as Kyle Kuzma, as evidenced by his 21-point outburst in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over Sacramento.

Kuzma did his damage in a multitude of ways, including attacking in transition and sinking four of his five 3-pointers. Getting his 3-ball back will be key for Kuz moving forward, as he has shot just 30.5 percent from deep this year — down 6.1 from his rookie season.

But he had little trouble with it while dropping 29 points on the Kings. And, as with the entire season, he was a weapon in the paint, including his highlight slam off the drive.

2) JaVale’s got it locked down on both sides

The past two games have been some of JaVale McGee’s most impactful this season, as the 7-footer has racked up 50 points, 34 rebounds and 11 blocks in those contests.

McGee’s vertical spacing has been on full display, resulting in a feast of lobs for him to throw down. When not being fed by the likes of LeBron James, he has been active on the offensive glass and endlessly efficient (shooting 23-of-28 in the past two contests).

And it’s difficult to overstate McGee’s importance on the defensive side. With him patrolling the paint, Sacramento was forced into plenty of tough looks, with the Kings shooting a mere 35.2 percent on two-pointers at STAPLES Center.

3) Beal’s the real deal

The Wizards may be on a four-game losing streak, but they liable to erupt at any moment thanks to all-star Bradley Beal.

The sharpshooter is having a career year, ranking just outside of the NBA’s top 10 in both scoring and 3-pointers. And the Lakers should be seeing plenty of him, considering he leads the league in minutes played.

While John Wall may be out for the season, Washington’s supporting cast is still frisky. Bobby Portis and Tomas Satoransky have shot superbly from deep, while former Laker Thomas Bryant is the NBA’s most efficient player at the rim this year, hitting a whopping 80.5 percent in the restricted area.

Injury Report

Lakers: LeBron James (left knee contusion) is probable. Reggie Bullock (right plantar fasciitis) Mike Muscala (tibialis posterior tendinitis) are questionable. Josh Hart (right knee tendinitis), Brandon Ingram (thoracic outlet decompression, right arm) and Lonzo Ball (left ankle sprain) are out.

Wizards: Trevor Ariza (left groin strain) is doubtful. John Wall (left Achilles tendon tear) and Dwight Howard (L4-L5 lumbar microdisectomy procedure) are out.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California