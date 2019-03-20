Lakers Aim to Further Successes in Summer League

The Lakers once again have Las Vegas in their sights for the NBA Summer League, which will take place July 5-15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the UNLV campus.

The purple and gold will look to replicate their success of the past two summers, as they reached the championship round both times, winning it all in 2017.

The Lakers also have racked up the individual awards, with Lonzo Ball winning 2017 Summer League MVP and Josh Hart replicating the feat the following year. Kyle Kuzma also took home the 2017 Summer League Championship MVP.

Some additional competition will be at this year’s summer league, as the Chinese and Croatian national teams will compete along with squads fielded by all 30 NBA clubs.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 will be an 11-day, 83-game competition that opens with all 32 teams playing four preliminary games each. The top eight teams are then seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15.

Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven at NBA Summer League.