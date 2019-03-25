LeBron, Kuzma Lead Lakers to Series Victory Over Sacramento

With the Lakers’ playoff hopes extinguished earlier this week, they turned to the role of spoiler in their clash with division foe Sacramento.

LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma dropped 29 points apiece, while excellent team defense did the rest, as the Lakers shrunk the Kings’ postseason odds with a 111-106 victory.

Per usual, James had his fingerprints all over the game, adding 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his eighth triple-double of the season. He shot just 9-of-22 from the field, but was able to get his own points by hunting mismatches and isolating onto different Kings defenders.

And while LeBron felt some discomfort due to a left knee contusion, he was still able to do a bit of everything to end the Lakers’ five-game losing streak.

“I didn’t feel great, my knee was a little swollen yesterday,” James said. “I was able to do some treatment this morning. I came into tonight still a little sore, but I thought I was healthy enough to go out and do something to help our team win.

“I just went with my gut. I’m happy I was able to go out and make a couple plays.”

The Lakers (32-41) trailed by one at halftime, but then rolled off 14 unanswered points to begin a third quarter dominated by Kuzma. The sophomore erupted for 21 points in the frame, hitting 7-of-8 shots including four of his five 3-pointers.

Kuzma was effective at getting out in transition, which was a huge key against the Kings (36-37). Sacramento leads the NBA in fast-break points, but the Lakers had a 31-20 advantage in that department.

That helped to overcome major problems in the battle for possession, as the Kings overwhelmed the Lakers when it came to turnovers (20-8) and offensive rebounds (16-9).

And while the Kings shot a high percentage on 3-pointers (42.4), the Lakers locked down inside of the arc, holding them to a 35.2 percent clip on twos.

Even sizzling guards De’Aaron Fox (3-of-16) and Buddy Hield (6-of-21) struggled to shoot against a Lakers defense headed by JaVale McGee, who had 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting with 14 rebounds and five blocks.

McGee’s presence in the paint deterred Sacramento’s inside attack, leading to the Lakers taking the season series, three games to one.

“We’re very good when JaVale is quarterbacking the whole thing,” LeBron said. “Letting the guards know picks are coming and sliding over when guards get beat. Being abet change shots at the rim — either block shots or changes the trajectory of guys trying to go in there … as he did multiple times tonight.”

