Lakers at Knicks: 3 Things to Know (3/17/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers make their annual visit to Madison Square Garden.

1) AC’s brought a fresh perspective

Injuries have depleted the Lakers, who had six players inactive for Friday’s loss to Detroit.

But that has opened up opportunities for some seldom-used Lakers to show what they’ve got. In particular, Alex Caruso has taken full advantage by scoring a career-high 16 points in back-to-back games.

Aggressiveness has been Caruso’s calling card in this stretch, as he hasn’t been afraid to attack the basket or shoot from deep. He has also attempted his share of high-difficulty passes, while providing his usual textbook defense.

2) The arc has been sinking the Lakers

Three-point shooting has been one of the Lakers’ weaknesses all year long, but the issue has exacerbated recently.

In the month of March, the Lakers have shot an NBA-low 27.6 percent on triples. Only Josh Hart (37.5 percent) has shot above league average during this stretch, while the team has won just once in eight games.

March has brought slumps to three of the team’s most relied-upon shooters — Moe Wagner (4-of-18), Kyle Kuzma (4-of-24) and Reggie Bullock (6-of-39) — and the Lakers will need their services from downtown to pick up some wins.

3) New York’s in a rut as well

For as rough as the last few weeks have been for the Lakers, the Knicks have had it even worse by losing eight straight games.

It’s been as simple as failing to fill the bucket, as New York is saddled with the NBA’s worst offensive rating (104.2). That being said, they do have some young talent, including explosive sophomore Dennis Smith Jr. and Damyean Dotson, who has averaged 21.7 points in his last three games.

But the most interesting piece is rookie Mitchell Robinson, who is already among the league’s most fearsome rim protectors. The 7-foot-1 second-round pick ranks third in the NBA in blocks (2.42) and has at least one swat in 26 straight games.

And if the Lakers needed any more reason to be wary, they certainly haven’t forgotten their loss to the Knicks earlier this season, which was New York’s only win during a 27-game stretch.

Injury Report

Lakers: Josh Hart (right knee tendinitis), Lance Stephenson (left foot, second toe sprain) and Tyson Chandler (neck stiffness) are questionable. Brandon Ingram (thoracic outlet decompression, right arm) and Lonzo Ball (left ankle sprain) are out.

Knicks: Dennis Smith Jr. (sore lower back) and Noah Vonleh (sprained right ankle) are questionable. Frank Ntilikina (sore groin) is out. Isaiah Hicks is on G League assignment.

Tip-Off: 9 a.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Purple Statement

Location: Madison Square Garden — New York City, New York