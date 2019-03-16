3-Point Line Costs Lakers in Loss to Detroit

In the Motor City, the Lakers’ 3-point shooting once again stalled out, as a season-long issue cost them another shot at a win.

The Lakers made only six triples, hitting a paltry 24.0 percent beyond the arc. It was hardly a dent compared to the 17 treys on 43.6 percent splashed by the Pistons, who won 111-97.

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Lakers also found themselves shorthanded with six players out, including LeBron James (load management).

Yet they still managed to own the interior battle, outscoring Detroit in the paint, 54-28. Flint, Michigan, native JaVale McGee was at the heart of this, leading the Lakers with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Fellow Flintstone Kyle Kuzma served him many of his opportunities with a career-best 10 assists.

Alex Caruso put up 16 points, matching his young career-high that he set the night before. Rajon Rondo pieced together 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

And Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (17 points) had the moment of the night, posterizing 7-foot-1 Thon Maker on a fast-break slam.

But L.A.’s work inside the arc couldn’t mask its poor performance outside of it.

Shooting has been an issue all year, as the Lakers’ 33.1 3-point percentage is second-worst in the NBA. It’s been even worse in the month of March, slipping to a league-low 27.6 percent, while they have won just one of eight games.

“We missed a lot of wide-open shots that we had,” Caldwell-Pope said. “Could have gave us a lead.”

