Lakers vs. Pistons: 3 Things to Know (1/9/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers return to L.A. for a bout with the Detroit Pistons.

1) B.I. is coming off one of his best games yet

The Lakers rallied from a 15-point deficit in Dallas on Monday, storming ahead for a 10-point victory with Brandon Ingram leading the charge.

Ingram was in control the entire night, scoring 29 points — the most in a non-overtime game in his career — plus six assists.

The 21-year-old continuously gashed the Mavericks’ defense, shooting 10-of-11 in the restricted area. And much of this work came in transition, as he scored 16 fast-break points — 11 more than Dallas had as a team.

Nasty combination from Brandon Ingram.



Between the legs crossover Eurostep finger roll pic.twitter.com/yrBM2b11HJ — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) January 8, 2019

2) Lonzo also answered the challenge

After the Lakers were blown out in Minnesota on Sunday, coach Luke Walton called for “more fight” and “some passion and fire” from Ingram and Lonzo Ball.

Both players responded in loud fashion, with Ball adding 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists of his own.

The sophomore went scoreless in the Lakers’ previous game, but had the hot hand in Dallas, hitting four 3-pointers plus a thunderous dunk.

3) Hart’s hustle spurred the comeback

Josh Hart was in double-double mode against the Mavs, collecting 14 points and 12 rebounds. Yet he was far from done.

The sophomore also added six assists and five steals — both of which were career-highs. Hart’s overstuffed box score could be contributed to his tireless performance, as he sat only four minutes all night.

And he also made several winning plays that didn’t show up in the statistics, mainly some key defensive plays that sparked a second-half shutdown of the Mavericks’ offense, as Dallas scored only 30 points on 25.9 percent shooting over the last two quarters.

No shortage of energy on Josh Hart's part tonight.



Another in-your-jersey defensive possession, this time on Doncic, leads to a 24-second violation. pic.twitter.com/RLjrs0Xpi0 — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) January 8, 2019

Injury Report

Lakers: LeBron James (strained left groin) and Rajon Rondo (right ring finger surgery) are out. Isaac Bonga, Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams are on G League assignment.

Pistons: Ish Smith (right adductor tear) is doubtful. Zaza Pachulia (right lower leg contusion) and Henry Ellenson (left ankle sprain) are out.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A. ESPN nationally.

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Purple Statement

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California