Lakers at Mavericks: 3 Things to Know (1/7/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks.

1) The offense needs a spark

The Lakers have gone just 1-5 since LeBron James has missed time with a strained groin. The defense has played at a winning level, holding opponents to the league’s fourth-lowest field goal percentage (42.9) during this stretch.

The issues have come on the other side fo the ball.

Over those last six games, the Lakers rank second-to-last in offensive rating (99.4). The shooters have been cold — 25th in field goal (99.4), 27th in 3-point (31.9) and last in free throw percentage (65.2).

L.A. has also averaged the third-most turnovers during this span (17.3), and will need to clean up its offensive issues to match the opportunity its defense has provided.

Beas getting Buckets pic.twitter.com/rMh7dyPPbF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 6, 2019

2) Kuz could provide a needed boost

Kyle Kuzma has skipped the Lakers’ last two games due to a lower back contusion, and the Lakers have certainly missed him.

In the first four games without LeBron, Kuzma was the team’s best player, averaging 19.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. And that’s consistent with how he’s played this season, serving as the team’s second-leading scorer behind James.

Kuzma might be exactly the offensive punch that the Lakers need, as he ranks second among sophomores in scoring this season.

.@kylekuzma (lower back contusion) will be a game-time decision today in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/XLX331I9ob — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 6, 2019

3) Doncic has made Dallas dangerous

The NBA has been taken by Luka Doncic, the back-to-back Western Conference Rookie of the Month. Not only does he lead all first-year players in scoring, 3-pointers and minutes, he also ranks among the top three in assists, rebounds and steals.

And Doncic has a solid supporting cast. DeAndre Jordan is second in the entire league in both rebounds and field goal percentage. Harrison Barnes has been the ideal stretch forward. J.J. Barea leads the NBA in assists off the bench.

And while the Mavericks have lost 10 of their last 13 games, much of that had to do with extensive road trips. They have been formidable in Dallas, where they hold a 15-3 home record.

Injury Report

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma (low back contusion) is questionable. LeBron James (strained left groin) and Rajon Rondo (right ring finger surgery) are out. Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams are on G League assignment.

Mavericks: None.

Tip-Off: 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: American Airlines Center — Dallas, Texas