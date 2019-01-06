Lakers at Timberwolves: 3 Things to Know (1/6/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers hit the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

1) Fourth quarters have seriously hurt the Lakers lately

L.A. has gone just 1-4 since LeBron James — who will be out for another week — went down with a strained left groin.

The script has been pretty similar over this span: poor starts, strong middle frames and fourth-quarter meltdowns.

Over these last five games, the Lakers have been outscored by 6.8 points per fourth period. This shouldn’t come as too much of a shock considering they’re missing one of the game’s great closers.

LeBron leads the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring (8.3 points), and also affects the outcome with the other areas of his game. The Lakers will need someone else to step up on both sides of the ball when it comes to those final 12 minutes.

2) All eyes are on the young core

With LeBron out, the keys to the team are in the hands of the Lakers’ young players.

Brandon Ingram has been on the uptick of late, averaging 18.0 points and 6.3 rebounds over eight games since returning from injury.

Likewise, Lonzo Ball — who hit five 3-pointers last game — has seen his production increase, putting up 14.4 points, 6.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 46.4 percent from deep over his last five outings.

Meanwhile, Josh Hart is looking to snap out of a sudden slump, having shot just 7-of-27 from the field and 2-of-17 on 3’s in his past two performances.

And one of the key components to this matchup will be the availability of the team’s second-leading scorer, Kyle Kuzma, who missed last game due to a lower back contusion.

3) Minnesota keeps getting better

Jimmy Butler has earned four straight all-star selections, but the Timberwolves have improved since trading him, going 14-12 after a 4-9 start.

The biggest cause of this ascension has been the mammoth play of Karl-Anthony Towns, who has a double-double in six straight games. During this stretch, Towns — one of the league’s best scorers both inside and outside — has averaged 28.3 points and 16.8 rebounds.

And Towns has help as well. Jeff Teague has been a one-man assist machine lately. Andrew Wiggins is liable to drop a 30-point game at any time. Derrick Rose, who is questionable for this game, is an early Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

The shorthanded Lakers will need to bring their all against a Wolves squad that has ranked among the NBA’s top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency since trading Butler for Robert Covington (out), Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless.

Injury Report

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma (low back contusion) is questionable. LeBron James (strained left groin) and Rajon Rondo (right ring finger surgery) are out. Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams are on G League assignment.

Timberwolves: Derrick Rose (sprained right ankle) is questionable. Robert Covington (bone bruise, right knee) is out.

Tip-Off: 12:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: Target Center — Minneapolis, Minnesota