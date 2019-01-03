LeBron James Leads All Players in 1st All-Star Returns

Lakers superstar LeBron James is the first player to crack 1 million votes in the NBA’s 2018 all-star campaign.

With 18 days left in the voting period, James has amassed 1,083,363 fan votes — about 92,000 more than second-place Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (991,561).

James appears well on his way to a 15th-consecutive all-star selection, thanks to his sizable lead in the Western Conference frontcourt category. Dallas rookie Luka Doncic (679,839) is second in that race, but trails by more than 403,000 votes.

Fan voting — which ends on Jan. 21 — accounts for 50 percent of the selection for this year’s all-star starters. The remaining 50 percent is split evenly between current players and a media panel.

A couple of James’ teammates are also within range of that trip to Charlotte.

Kyle Kuzma (195,477) is currently eighth in the Western Conference frontcourt, while Lonzo Ball (175,040) is in the same place for the West’s guards.

Fans are able to vote via NBA.com, Google search, Google Assistant and the NBA app.

FRONTCOURT 1. LeBron James 1,083,363 2. Luka Dončić 679,839 3. Kevin Durant 659,968 4. Anthony Davis 605,417 5. Paul George 580,055 6. Steven Adams 261,327 7. Nikola Jokić 235,272 8. Kyle Kuzma 195,477 9. Draymond Green 138,017 10. DeMarcus Cousin 92,977