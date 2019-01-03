(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Lakers)
LeBron James Leads All Players in 1st All-Star Returns
Kuzma, Ball Both 8th in Respective Categories
Lakers superstar LeBron James is the first player to crack 1 million votes in the NBA’s 2018 all-star campaign.
With 18 days left in the voting period, James has amassed 1,083,363 fan votes — about 92,000 more than second-place Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (991,561).
James appears well on his way to a 15th-consecutive all-star selection, thanks to his sizable lead in the Western Conference frontcourt category. Dallas rookie Luka Doncic (679,839) is second in that race, but trails by more than 403,000 votes.
Send @KingJames to the All-Star Game. Voting starts today!— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 26, 2018
: https://t.co/9UVdgpLV6g pic.twitter.com/l53BBJiutv
Fan voting — which ends on Jan. 21 — accounts for 50 percent of the selection for this year’s all-star starters. The remaining 50 percent is split evenly between current players and a media panel.
A couple of James’ teammates are also within range of that trip to Charlotte.
Kyle Kuzma (195,477) is currently eighth in the Western Conference frontcourt, while Lonzo Ball (175,040) is in the same place for the West’s guards.
Fans are able to vote via NBA.com, Google search, Google Assistant and the NBA app.
Send the young guys to Charlotte! #VoteLakers— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 28, 2018
: https://t.co/FB40OfegKj pic.twitter.com/wecw5MNRle
|FRONTCOURT
|1.
|LeBron James
|1,083,363
|2.
|Luka Dončić
|679,839
|3.
|Kevin Durant
|659,968
|4.
|Anthony Davis
|605,417
|5.
|Paul George
|580,055
|6.
|Steven Adams
|261,327
|7.
|Nikola Jokić
|235,272
|8.
|Kyle Kuzma
|195,477
|9.
|Draymond Green
|138,017
|10.
|DeMarcus Cousin
|92,977
|BACKCOURT
|1.
|Stephen Curry
|793,111
|2.
|Derrick Rose
|698,086
|3.
|James Harden
|541,606
|4.
|Russell Westbrook
|459,792
|5.
|Klay Thompson
|247,618
|6.
|Damian Lillard
|200,609
|7.
|DeMar DeRozan
|197,524
|8.
|Lonzo Ball
|175,040
|9.
|Devin Booker
|111,897
|10.
|Chris Paul
|101,104