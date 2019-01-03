(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Lakers)

LeBron James Leads All Players in 1st All-Star Returns

Kuzma, Ball Both 8th in Respective Categories
by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Jan 03, 2019

Lakers superstar LeBron James is the first player to crack 1 million votes in the NBA’s 2018 all-star campaign.

With 18 days left in the voting period, James has amassed 1,083,363 fan votes — about 92,000 more than second-place Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (991,561).

James appears well on his way to a 15th-consecutive all-star selection, thanks to his sizable lead in the Western Conference frontcourt category. Dallas rookie Luka Doncic (679,839) is second in that race, but trails by more than 403,000 votes.

Fan voting — which ends on Jan. 21 — accounts for 50 percent of the selection for this year’s all-star starters. The remaining 50 percent is split evenly between current players and a media panel.

A couple of James’ teammates are also within range of that trip to Charlotte.

Kyle Kuzma (195,477) is currently eighth in the Western Conference frontcourt, while Lonzo Ball (175,040) is in the same place for the West’s guards.

Fans are able to vote via NBA.com, Google search, Google Assistant and the NBA app.

FRONTCOURT
1. LeBron James 1,083,363
2. Luka Dončić 679,839
3. Kevin Durant 659,968
4. Anthony Davis 605,417
5. Paul George 580,055
6. Steven Adams 261,327
7. Nikola Jokić 235,272
8. Kyle Kuzma 195,477
9. Draymond Green 138,017
10. DeMarcus Cousin 92,977
BACKCOURT
1. Stephen Curry 793,111
2. Derrick Rose 698,086
3. James Harden 541,606
4. Russell Westbrook 459,792
5. Klay Thompson 247,618
6. Damian Lillard 200,609
7. DeMar DeRozan 197,524
8. Lonzo Ball 175,040
9. Devin Booker 111,897
10. Chris Paul 101,104
