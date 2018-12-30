Lakers vs. Kings: 3 Things to Know (12/30/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers seek their revenge against the Sacramento Kings.

1) Last match versus Sacramento ended in heartbreak

The Lakers faced the Kings just three days ago and handled their business for most of the night.

Kyle Kuzma went off for 33 points — his second-most of the season, while Brandon Ingram pitched in 21 of his own. Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball was everywhere, nearly reaching a triple-double with 20 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

It was a strong showing for a team missing three of its key veterans — LeBron James, Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee — but the young Lakers couldn’t close out. They led by 15 in the fourth quarter, yet the Kings came storming back.

While Kuzma provided some clutch shooting of his own, the shot of the night belonged to Sacramento’s Bogdan Bogdanovic, who sunk a rainbow 3-pointer with no time left to beat the Lakers by one.

2) It’s rare to win without the King

Breaking News: It’s a lot easier to win when the world’s greatest player is on your side.

After falling to the LA Clippers on Friday, the Lakers have now lost both of their first two contests of the year without LeBron.

And this isn’t a new development. Dating back to March 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James’ teams have lost 13 straight games when he doesn’t play.

The Lakers will have another opportunity to end that streak against Sacramento, as James is listed as out for this contest due to a strained left groin. With Rajon Rondo (and potentially JaVale McGee) also missing the game, it will likely fall upon the Lakers’ youthful core to step up, as all of their current starters — Ball, Ingram, Kuzma, Josh Hart and Ivica Zubac — are 23 or younger.

3) Kuz has been taking it inside

It’s been a nice stretch for Kuzma, who is averaging 25.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over his last three games.

While his 3-point shot — 4-of-21 during that span, 30.0 percent on the season — has yet to bounce back to his rookie-year standard, Kuzma has been able to keep his offense rolling by attacking the paint.

Over the last three games, the 23-year-old has shot 60.5 percent inside the arc (23-of-38), including a whopping 14-of-17 in the restricted area.

Kuzma has been electric in transition lately, which has allowed him to get efficient looks at the rim. And he’s certainly also capable of creating for himself off the dribble, getting to the cup off drives, cuts and post-ups.

Injury Report

Lakers: JaVale McGee (respiratory infection) is questionable. LeBron James (strained left groin), Rajon Rondo (right ring finger surgery) and Michael Beasley (personal reasons) are out.

Kings: Marvin Bagley III (left knee bone bruise) is out.

Tip-Off: 6:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: White Association

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California