Lakers vs. Clippers: 3 Things to Know (12/28/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ intracity clash with the LA Clippers.

1) Lakers are looking to erase the taste of heartbreak

The Lakers were dealt one of their toughest losses of the season on Thursday, falling in Sacramento on Bogdan Bogdanovic’s last-second buzzer-beater.

It initially looked to be a statement game from the Lakers’ young core, as the starting lineup consisted of players aged 23 or younger: Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Ivica Zubac.

Several members of that crew stepped up — especially Kuzma (34 points, nine rebounds), Ingram (21 points) and Ball (20 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds).

But even though Kuzma had some clutch shooting, the Lakers could not hold off the Kings, who mounted a 15-point rally in the fourth.

2) Lonzo stepped into playmaker mode

With LeBron James and Rajon Rondo out for Thursday’s game, Ball thrived in his role as the Lakers’ primary ball handler.

He came within one rebound of a triple-double, and successfully directed the team’s offense despite being plagued by calf cramps throughout the night.

Ball was particularly impressive in the pick-and-roll, constantly making the right decisions by dishing five dimes and hitting three shots out of P&R. And he also found great chemistry with Kuzma, who was the recipient of half of Lonzo’s dozen assists.

Whether James or Rondo return against the Clippers has yet to be determined. But the Lakers’ offense will remain afloat if Ball continues to strike that balance of attacking and playmaking.

3) Both L.A. squads are in similar positions

The winner of this game will take control of fourth place in the Western Conference standings, as the Clippers (20-14) are currently only a half-game ahead of the Lakers (20-15).

The Clippers have turned a deep roster into one of the league’s best offenses, ranking third in the NBA in scoring (115.9).

Starting forwards Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari are among the game’s elite shooters, while Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell lead the league’s top scoring bench.

With the Lakers — who were without James, Rondo and JaVale McGee on Thursday — shorthanded and on the second night of a back-to-back, the Clippers’ depth could be a key factor in this matchup.

Injury Report

Lakers: LeBron James (strained left groin), Rajon Rondo (sprained right ring finger) and JaVale McGee (respiratory infection) are TBD. Michael Beasley (personal reasons) is out. Isaac Bonga is on G League assignment.

Clippers: Luc Mbah a Moute (sore left knee) is TBD.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A. NBA TV nationally.

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Purple City

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California