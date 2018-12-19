'I'm Proud of You': LeBron Shares Fatherly Advice

LeBron James is known for being one of the most unselfish players in the history of the NBA, and now he is passing that down to the next generation — specifically his own children.

James recently shared an Instagram video of a moment after his son, Bryce, helped his youth basketball team rally to victory.

LeBron noticed that Bryce seemed down on himself because of an apparently off shooting performance, so Dad pointed out that he made “three of the biggest plays of the game”: a tip-in with his team down four; an outlet pass for a teammate’s and-1; and a swing-swing pass for the game-winner.

All three plays — hitting the glass and sharing the ball — were the kind of team-first actions that LeBron has prided himself on performing with the game on the line.

And LeBron wanted his son to know how much of an impact he had changing a game “they had no business winning.”

“If you’re missing shots or making shots, don’t worry about it, kid,” LeBron told Bryce. “You played a hell of a game. You ain’t got to worry about making shots or missing shots. Good job. I’m proud of you.”