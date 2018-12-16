Lakers at Wizards: 3 Things to Know (12/16/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers finish their back-to-back against the Washington Wizards.

1) Bron and Zo reached historic levels last night

Not once over the last 11 years had a pair of teammates done what LeBron James and Lonzo Ball did on Saturday: drop a triple-double in the same game.

In fact, it was just the eighth time that it has happened in NBA history, and first by a couple Lakers since Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar managed the feat in 1982.

Both players were dominant as the Lakers handed the Hornets a 28-point loss — their worst of the year.

LeBron (24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists) ate up Charlotte’s defensive scheme to the point where he didn’t even need to play in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Lonzo (16 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) never seemed to run out of stamina, as his two-way play sparked the Lakers on both sides of the ball.

2) Lonzo was in lockdown mode

Kemba Walker entered that game as the league’s ninth-leading scorer, but he struggled to find any daylight against Ball’s length, strength and energy.

Walker finished the night with only four points on 2-of-13 shooting with three turnovers.

Ball also put his quick hands to use, collecting five steals against the team that surrenders the league’s fewest turnovers.

It was the first time a Laker had a triple-double and five steals in the same game since Magic Johnson 29 years ago.

In addition to his triple-double tonight, Lonzo Ball locked up Kemba Walker, who entered the game 9th in the NBA in scoring.



Kemba shot just 1-for-11 with 2 turnovers when guarded by Zo. pic.twitter.com/I7ayWbQhNN — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) December 16, 2018

3) Wizards are in a slide

Washington has lost four straight, mainly due to ranking second-to-last in defensive rating, plus owning the league’s worst rebounding differential.

But the Wizards also boast one of the league’s best offensive weapons, Bradley Beal, who has dropped 30-plus points in three of his last five games. A bonafide three-level scorer and gifted passer, Beal will need to be a priority for the Lakers’ defense, along with John Wall.

It’s also always difficult for any team to win on the second night of a back-to-back, though the Lakers have been shockingly successful in those situations thus far, with a 5-1 record on the second leg this year.

Injury Report

Lakers: JaVale McGee (flu-like symptoms) is probable. Brandon Ingram (sprained left ankle), Rajon Rondo (right hand surgery) and Michael Beasley (personal reasons) are out. Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams are on G League assignment.

Wizards:: Otto Porter Jr. (right knee contusion) is questionable. Dwight Howard (L4-L5 lumbar microdisectomy procedure) is out.

Tip-Off: 3 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 1110 KRDC and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: Capital One Arena — Washington, D.C.