3 Things to Know: Lakers at Hornets (12/14/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers make their annual trip to face the Charlotte Hornets.

1) LeBron and Kemba may be more similar than you’d think

Both teams are led by top-10 scorers — LeBron James and Kemba Walker — and their games have more in common than expected between a 6’7” forward and a 6’1” point guard.

Each player is a stick of dynamite in the pick-and-roll, with Walker leading all players in scoring as the P&R ball handler, while James ranks third. But neither necessarily needs a screen to work with, as they are both elite isolation players as well.

James and Walker both have much more to offer than just scoring, as each leads his team in points, assists, steals, 3-pointers, free throws and minutes (plus rebounds for just LeBron).

And their chief similarity is that each player elevates his game in crunch time, with James scoring the NBA’s second-most points in the fourth quarter, while Walker is third.

2) Several Lakers are looking for a return trip

The Lakers only visit Charlotte once per year, but several of L.A.’s players will aim to make another stop this season for All-Star Weekend.

LeBron is a virtual lock to be selected to his 15th-straight all-star appearance, and there are other cases to be made.

Kyle Kuzma is hitting his stride, scoring 20-plus points in six straight games, while playing great ball all-around. JaVale McGee ranks fourth in the NBA in blocks and seventh in field goal percentage. Others may join the conversation depending on how they play over the next two months.

And the Lakers will likely have plenty of representation at the Rising Stars Challenge, as Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart are all eligible to play in the annual rookie-sophomore showcase.

3) Charlotte’s offense will be a tough test

The Hornets have been an elite scoring team, ranking sixth in the NBA in offensive rating this season.

Heavy on pick-and-rolls and pull-up jumpers, Charlotte sits among the NBA’s top seven in points, free throws and 3-pointers, while committing a league-low 12.3 turnovers per game.

The starting backcourt of Walker (25.6 points) and Jeremy Lamb (15.1) leads the scoring charge, but the Hornets have capable weapons across the rotation.

Cody Zeller, Nicolas Batum and Marvin Williams all scored 20-plus in yesterday’s game against New York, while San Antonio legend Tony Parker and defensive specialist Michael Kidd-Gilchrist come off the bench.

Injury Report

Lakers: JaVale McGee (flu-like symptoms) is questionable. … Brandon Ingram (sprained left ankle), Rajon Rondo (right hand surgery) and Michael Beasley (personal reasons) are out. Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams are on G League assignment.

Hornets:: JP Macura and Joe Chealey are on G League assignment.

Tip-Off: 4 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: Spectrum Center — Charlotte, North Carolina