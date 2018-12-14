Lakers Fall Due to Free Throws, Rebounding and Harden

It should come as no shock that the NBA’s reigning MVP and current scoring leader is one of the game’s greatest weapons.

But James Harden took it to a one-man-army level in Houston’s 126-111 win over the Lakers, racking up a 50-point triple-double — the 14th in league history (and fourth of his own career) — while also providing several clutch scores.

Harden had the game on a string, gathering 50 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. One of the chief foul-magnets in NBA history, he went to the line 18 times, making 17 free throws.

“They got guys that can sell calls really good: Chris [Paul] and James [Harden],” LeBron James said. “So you gotta try to keep your hands out of the cookie jar.”

The Lakers went to extreme measures to try to avoid those whistles, even defending with their hands behind their backs on several possessions. But some still ended in Harden striding to the charity stripe.

Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma found themselves in the worst foul trouble, earning five and four whistles, respectively.

“I’m gonna lose some money, so I ain’t saying nothing about that,” said Hart, avoiding comment on the calls.

Those fouls were in the spotlight in the game’s biggest moment.

Kuzma had burned Harden and exploded to the rim for a vicious dunk to bring the Lakers (17-11) within three. But then the Rockets (13-14) turned to their superstar.

Kuz going full savage!! pic.twitter.com/vJ7REDfFOL — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 14, 2018

Harden responded by drawing another foul on Hart from beyond the arc, adding three free throws to his total. He then showed what he could do from the field, draining back-to-back deep 3-pointers to put Houston up by a dozen, effectively ending the game.

The six-time all-star scored 15 points in the night’s final four minutes.

“Those are easy points for him,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “He’s one of the best free throw shooters in the league. … He’s a superstar, he’s gonna hit tough shots. But that whole thing started with us giving him three free throws at the end.”

Harden’s supreme effort overshadowed a strong offensive performance by the Lakers.

LeBron James — third in the NBA in scoring — led the charge with 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting. He cooked Houston center Clint Capela, collecting six buckets and an assist with the big man switched onto him.

Yeah, having your center switched onto LeBron James: Not ideal. pic.twitter.com/0aoQL2Rrw8 — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) December 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Kuzma continued his hot streak with his sixth-straight 20-point game, plus some additional playmaking.

He provided 24 points and five assists, mainly attacking Houston off the dribble and in the post. But he also an absolutely ridiculous triple when he lost his handle at the end of the shot clock.

The Lakers made more than half of their shots, hitting 53.8 percent from the field compared to Houston’s 49.4.

But the Rockets enjoyed significant advantages at the 3-point (15-10) and free throw (27-15) lines, while the Lakers forfeited too many easy points by shooting just 55.6 percent at the charity stripe.

Houston also won the possession battle, with a 15-7 edge on the offensive glass that led to outscoring L.A. 27-9 on second-chance points.

Those factors, combined with Harden’s outburst, led to the Lakers falling in the first stop of a four-game road trip.

“We could’ve done a better job of keeping our composure as a group,” Walton said. “I think that’s a great learning experience for us as we try to prep for becoming the type of team that can win toward the end of the year. We have to be able to succeed in tough environments and when things aren’t going in our favor. The only way to learn how to do that is to go through it.”

HART ATTACK pic.twitter.com/g80GglbwS4 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 14, 2018