3 Things to Know: Lakers at Rockets (12/13/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers begin their road trip against the Houston Rockets.

1) Lakers Have Shifted Into Kuz Control

Kyle Kuzma is playing some of the best ball of his young career, scoring 20-plus in five straight games, with averages of 25 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and three 3-pointers.

Kuzma took it to another level in Monday’s win over Miami, unleashing a 33-point, seven-rebound performance that saw him show off his unique scoring arsenal.

The sophomore was in finesse mode all night, constantly flummoxing the Heat with a blend of handles, floaters and hook shots.

And he was clutch as well, cutting past a Lonzo Ball screen with less than three minutes left to deliver the go-ahead layup in the Lakers’ win.

2) It’s a battle between two of the game’s best scorers

Two of the game’s elite scorers enter this matchup, as James Harden leads the league with 30 points per game, while LeBron James is a close third with 28.3.

Both men fill the bucket like few others, but they also do it in contrasting ways.

Harden likes to go one-on-one, strike from deep and draw fouls, as he ranks first in isolation points (14.8), second in 3-pointers (4.1) and second in free throws (7.8).

Meanwhile, James prefers to strike in transition and off of ball screens, leading the NBA in fast-break scoring (5.7) while placing fourth in points as the pick-and-roll ball handler (8.5).

And the chief similarity between the two is that both are much more than just scorers, as each is a world-class passer, underrated rebounder and opportunistic defender.

LeBron cuts through the lane for a one-handed slam!#LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN & NBA TV) pic.twitter.com/1TGQSzuzdY — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 11, 2018

3) Houston has a problem

The Rockets came one win away from upsetting Golden State in last year’s Conference Finals, but this year’s squad looks (so far) much different than the one that was elite on both sides of the ball.

The 3-point-bombarding, isolation-happy offense remains, ranking sixth in the NBA. But the ferocious, switch-everything defense has had a much rougher go, placing just 27th.

Even the rhythm of the game itself has ground down for the Rockets, who run the league’s second-slowest pace just two years after pushing it to the second-fastest.

But for as bleak as the situation may seem for a 12-14 team that’s surprisingly just one spot from the bottom of the Western Conference, Houston certainly has the firepower to bounce back.

Harden, the reigning MVP, is one of the NBA’s greatest defense-destroyers. Meanwhile, Chris Paul — coming off a triple-double — is still a magician when healthy, while Clint Capela and Eric Gordon are more than capable x-factors.

Injury Report

Lakers: Brandon Ingram (sprained left ankle), Rajon Rondo (right hand surgery) and Michael Beasley (personal reasons) are out. Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams are on G League assignment.

Rockets:: Brandon Knight (left knee injury) is probable. James Ennis (right hamstring strain), Carmelo Anthony (not with team), Marquese Chriss (left ankle sprain) and Zhou Qi (left ankle sprain) are out. Vince Edwards is on G League assignment.

Tip-Off: 5 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A. TNT nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: Toyota Center — Houston, Texas