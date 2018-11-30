3 Things to Know: Lakers vs. Mavericks (11/30/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers finish the back-to-back by hosting the Dallas Mavericks.

1) LeBron was in MVP mode versus Indiana

Last night was vintage LeBron James, as the 16-time all-star dominated the Pacers with a 38-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist display.

James was a bucket factory inside of the arc, working isolations and ball screens (from Lonzo Ball, Tyson Chandler and Josh Hart) to drive to the cup or finesse into a mid-range jumper. He also hit a couple 3-pointers when Indiana went under screens.

LeBron was brilliant in the game’s final five minutes, scoring 12 of the Lakers’ last 15 points and assisting on the other three. With the NBA’s best player guiding the way, the Lakers turned a late one-point edge into an eight-point victory.

2) Defense took it to another level

While James shouldered the offense, it was an all-around defensive effort that held Indiana to a season-low 37.2 percent shooting from the field.

JaVale McGee provided his invaluable rim protection with four blocks — even stopping a four-on-one fast-break.

And despite playing on a sprained ankle, Josh Hart made three steals that led to transition buckets, and spent the second half tailing Doug McDermott around screen after screen.

But the night’s defensive dynamos were Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. While they combined for five swats, their value went well beyond the highlight plays.

The Pacers shot just 2-of-22 on attempts that were defended by either Ball (1-of-13) or Ingram (1-of-9), per NBA.com, as the duo used a combination of fevered energy and gifted length to thrive on that end of the court.

Indiana shot just 2-for-22 on shots defended by Lonzo Ball (1/13) and Brandon Ingram (1/9), per @NBAcom. pic.twitter.com/Z5lR9GW0Em — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) November 30, 2018

3) Dallas flipped its fortunates in an instant

When the Lakers snuck past the Mavericks by a single point on Halloween, Dallas was on its way to an alarming 3-8 start to the season. That changed in a hurry, as the Mavs have won seven of their ensuing eight games.

And they have caught fire in convincing fashion, beating their opponents by a league-best 12.3 points per game during this run.

The key has been a suddenly smothering defense, as Dallas ranks second in the NBA in three key categories during this span: opponent scoring (99.3), opponent field goal percentage (42.4) and opponent 3-point percentage (28.9).

But that’s not to say the Mavericks are lacking offensively. Third-overall pick Luka Doncic has been a revelation, sinking from 3-point and mid-range en route to a rookie-leading 19.1 points per game.

Plus, DeAndre Jordan ranks among the NBA’s top five in both rebounds (13.3) and field goal percentage (63.4), while J.J. Barea leads all bench players in assists (6.2).

Injury Report

Lakers: Rajon Rondo (right hand, third metacarpal fracture) is out. Isaac Bonga, Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams are on G League assignment.

Mavericks: Dennis Smith Jr. (right wrist sprain) and Dwight Powell (left knee effusion) are questionable. Dirk Nowitzki (left ankle surgery) is out.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Purple City

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California