3-Point Line Barren for Lakers in Loss to Denver

As the Lakers hit the quarter-mark of the season, they looked little like the team they have been for the year’s first 20 games.

The Lakers — who entered Denver with only two double-digit losses on the season — suffered their worst defeat yet, falling 117-85.

L.A.’s offense suffered from a lack of perimeter shooting, as it shot a woeful 5-of-35 from 3-point range ( 14.3 percent), which bled into their ability to score inside, hitting 39.1 percent from the field.

“We had some very, very good looks at the 3-point line and those weren’t going down either,” LeBron James said. “You have to make some. If you don’t make any, the defense shrinks more and more and tries to keep you out of the paint. Tonight our inability to make outside shots kept their defense in the paint pretty much all game.”

James had his most fruitless game yet, scoring just 14 points with two assists — both season-lows — while making just 5-of-15 from the floor, including missing all four of his 3-point attempts.

Kyle Kuzma scored a game-high 21 points, shooting 8-of-8 on two-pointers, but went just 1-of-7 from deep.

Kyle Kuzma earning some bragging rights against his best friend, Monte Morris, whom he's known since second grade.



But that was far from enough against the Nuggets, who had three players score exactly 20 points: Paul Millsap, Malik Beasley and Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets (14-7) also had a huge rebounding advantage over the Lakers (11-9) — 61-38 total and 16-8 on the offensive glass — which coach Luke Walton attributed, in part, to the team’s fatigue, potentially arising from Denver’s league-high altitude.

“We had guys that were just standing around sucking for air,” Walton said.

With Rajon Rondo still recovering from a broken hand, the Lakers also continued their downward passing trend, tallying only 19 assists to Denver’s 28.

It didn’t help that Lonzo Ball sprained his left ankle in the second quarter, briefly reappearing in the third before sitting down for the night.

Ball was adamant that he will play in Thursday’s game against Indiana, but the Lakers have him considered day-to-day.

“It hurts,” Walton said of the team’s point guard injuries. “We have other guys we trust — Brandon [Ingram], LeBron — that can play that for us, but they do other things for us, too, so it’s not ideal.”

