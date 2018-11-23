3 Things to Know: Lakers vs. Jazz (11/23/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers return home against the Utah Jazz.

1) Homecoming week has been a success for the King

The LeBron James reunion tour netted the Lakers two victories, as the four-time MVP took over in both games against his former clubs.

After dropping 51 points in Miami on Sunday, he led the Lakers in an emotional game against Cleveland three days later.

The upstart Cavaliers had the Lakers on the ropes, leading by eight with five minutes left. But James then took over, scoring or assisting on all each point of L.A.’s ensuing 12-0 run.

LeBron — who finished the night with 32 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists — was a force in the paint, where he scored half of his total and also drew a handful of fouls.

Steal by Lonzo leads to a huge transition dunk by LeBron!#LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN & ESPN) pic.twitter.com/a1MmJPB9gH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 22, 2018

2) Zo found new aggression in Cleveland

More than half of Lonzo Ball’s shot attempts this season have been 3-pointers, but the sophomore found success as a slasher in the win over the Cavs.

He scored 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including five buckets at the rim. He was particularly effective at getting to the cup on fast-breaks.

Meanwhile, Ball — who also had seven rebounds and six assists — was more of a playmaker in the half-court, especially on a few pick-and-roll dimes.

But his most important assist came off his own threat to score, as he drove on Cleveland with just over a minute left before dishing to JaVale McGee, who broke the final tie of the game.

Zo with a great pass to JaVale for the lefty finish!#LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN & ESPN) pic.twitter.com/pu17cB0bv2 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 22, 2018

3) Utah is in need of a W

Despite entering the season with lofty expectations, the Jazz have stumbled into an 8-10 record after losing four of their last five games.

During that stretch, Utah has been uncharacteristic on both sides of the ball, ranking last in the NBA in scoring, as well as opponent field goal percentage.

But the Jazz have the talent to turn their fortunes around at a moment’s notice, having returned 15 players from last year’s roster that reached the second round of the playoffs.

Rudy Gobert — the reigning Defensive Player of the Year — has a double-double in 17 of 18 games this season, and ranks among the NBA’s top 10 in rebounds, blocks, dunks and screen assists.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell hasn’t been as efficient as his explosive rookie season, but can fill the bucket with the best of them, having dropped 35 points in his last game.

Injury Report

Lakers: Rajon Rondo (right hand, third metacarpal fracture) is out.

Jazz: None.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A. NBA TV nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Purple City

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California