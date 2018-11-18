3 Things to Know: Lakers at Heat (11/18/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers complete their Florida back-to-back against the Miami Heat.

1) Lakers need to prove last night a fluke

The Lakers played well enough offensively to win in Orlando Saturday night, but their defense didn’t give them much of a chance, which was surprising considering their strides on that side.

L.A. won just two of its first seven games, surrendering 122.3 points a night. But it responded by winning six of its next seven, allowing just 109.0 points. Then the dam broke against Orlando, which dropped 130 points on the Lakers.

The main issue was the paint, where the Magic scored 62 points, thanks to the likes of Nikola Vucevic (36 points) and D.J. Augustin (22). Look for the Lakers to put a greater emphasis on containing dribble penetration from ball handlers.

Beating the Heat would be a welcome change for a team whose performance has been dreary in the Sunshine State. Over the last decade, the Lakers have gone just 2-19 in Florida in the regular season, including losing nine of their last 10 in Miami.

2) It’s homecoming (part one) for LeBron

Miami will be abuzz for LeBron James, who is visiting his former home city for the first time as a member of the Lake Show.

James — who rejoined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 — hasn’t been fed any home cooking in South Beach, as he has yet to win in Miami since leaving the Heat (though he did go 6-1 against them in Ohio).

LeBron always receives a hero’s welcome in Miami, and it’s not surprising considering how much he accomplished in only four years. James led the Heat to four straight NBA Finals appearances, winning two rings (as Finals MVP both times) and a pair of regular-season MVP trophies.

“It’s been so long since I’ve played there,” James said after the Orlando game, “but the banners still hang and the memories are still there.”

This will be this first stop on the James reunion tour, as this trip includes the Lakers’ only visits to Miami and Cleveland (Wednesday) of the season.

3) The Heat are looking to regain steam

Miami is limping into this matchup, having lost four of its last five games, primarily due to excess turnovers and fouls.

But the Lakers should know better than to underestimate a Heat team that returned 15 players from last year’s playoff roster.

Miami is led by Josh Richardson, who has taken a massive leap as the team’s scoring leader. The Tennessee product is averaging 20.6 points — eight more than last year — and has been sizzling from deep, ranking sixth in the NBA in made 3-pointers (3.1) on a 45.2 percent clip.

And Hassan Whiteside — who has a double-double in six straight games — continues to have the paint on lockdown, leading the league in blocks (3.1), while ranking second in rebounds (14.9).

Less than 24 hours after playing in Orlando, the Lakers need to come out strong to avoid falling victim to the dreaded road back-to-back.

Injury Report

Lakers: Rajon Rondo (right hand, third metacarpal fracture) is out. Isaac Bonga and Johnathan Williams are on G League assignment.

Heat: James Johnson (hernia) is probable. Goran Dragic (right knee injury) and Rodney McGruder (left quadriceps contusion) are questionable. Dwyane Wade (personal reasons) and Dion Waiters (ankle surgery) are out.

Tip-Off: 3 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: American Airlines Arena — Miami, Florida