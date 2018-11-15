LeBron James walks off the court after the Lakers' win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 15, 2018.

Lakers Teammates Congratulate LeBron on Joining Top 5 Scorers of All-Time

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Nov 15, 2018

At the end his monstrous, 44-point performance on Wednesday, LeBron James found himself the newest member of a five-man club at the top of the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

LeBron passed Wilt Chamberlain for the fifth-most points in league history, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan as the game’s starting five of scoring.

LeBron took to Instagram to express his feelings about the accomplishment and pay tribute to Wilt.

LeBron also shared the video that his mom, Gloria, took from the front row when he made his historic free throw.

And he thanked former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was in attendance and also co-starred with Wilt in 1982’s “Conan the Barbarian.”

Another Lakers legend, President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson — who began his Lakers career six years after Chamberlain’s last game in purple and gold — tweeted his congratulations to James.

LeBron — who said he will donate the game ball and his uniform to his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio — was also celebrated on social media by his Lakers teammates.

Top 5 top 5

Congrats to @kingjames great team win

Legendary #Top5

