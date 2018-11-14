Southern California Fire and Shooting Victims Support

In support of the victims of recent tragedies in Southern California, the Lakers organization will be donating $150,000 to the American Red Cross and the Ventura County Community Foundation (VCCF). Fans can support these efforts directly or by participating in our blood drive with UCLA Health at upcoming Lakers and South Bay Lakers games or getting an Enough t-shirt.

Direct Donations

In support of the relief efforts from the fires, fans can donate to the American Red Cross:

Online via redcross.org

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS

Text CAWILDFIRES to 90999 for a $10 donation.

For support to the victims of the shooting in Thousand Oaks, donations can go to the Ventura County Community Foundation (VCCF) for the Conejo Valley Victims Fund. Those donations can be made by going to vccf.org.

ENOUGH shirts

At the games on 11/14, 11/23, and 11/25, proceeds from our auction of ENOUGH shirts and our other auction items will go to VCCF. On 11/14, ENOUGH shirts signed by Josh Hart and Tyson Chandler will be auctioned off.

Fans can purchase those shirts, with proceeds also going to VCCF, at Team LA, the Lakers Team Shop in El Segundo, or at lakersstore.com at lakersstore.com. Shirts will also be available at the South Bay Lakers games on 11/18 and 11/20.

Blood Drive

The Lakers and South Bay Lakers are partnering with UCLA Health for a blood drive at Lakers games on 11/14, 11/23, and 11/25 and South Bay Laker games on 11/18 and 11/20. The blood drives at Lakers games will take place in Lot 8 across Figueroa from LA Live at the UCLA Blood and Platelet Mobile Unit. Fans donating blood will receive a coupon for Team LA or the Lakers Team Shop. On 11/14, the drive will run from 3:30pm to 7:30pm. Check back for details for the games on 11/23 and 11/25 and the South Bay Lakers games.