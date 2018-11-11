3 Things to Know: Lakers vs. Hawks (11/11/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers seek to sweep the back-to-back with a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

1) Lakers are stacking up the wins

The Lakers — who started 2-5 — have captured victory in four of their last five games, reaching .500 for the first time this season.

They have done so against impressive competition, defeating the red-hot Trail Blazers (9-3), upstart Kings (7-6) and pre-Jimmy-Butler-trade Timberwolves (4-9). Their only loss was a clunker against a dominant Raptors squad (12-1).

LeBron James has, as expected, shouldered the offense during this winning stretch, averaging 24.8 points and 6.0 assists. His 3-ball has come around, shooting 42.3 percent from deep in November after hitting just 27.3 in October.

Speaking of triples, Josh Hart has been money from deep over the last five games, leading the team with 2.4 3’s per game on a 52.2 percent clip.

2) Defense is winning ball games

For as productive as James and Hart have been offensively, the Lakers have gotten back in the win column thanks to their defense.

Over the last five games, L.A. has ranked sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, raising its year-long standing to 17th.

And the Lakers are coming off their best defensive outing of the year, holding Sacramento to a season-low 86 points on Saturday.

The Kings entered the matchup fourth in the NBA in scoring, but left ninth, as L.A. held them to 34.8 percent from the field and 24.0 on 3-pointers.

Sacramento scored 32 points fewer than its season average, and much of that had to do with the way Tyson Chandler, JaVale McGee and Josh “Barkley” Hart were locking down the paint, where the Kings missed more than half their shots.

6-foot-11 second-overall pick Marvin Bagley becomes the latest big man to learn of Josh Hart's post defense. pic.twitter.com/5DYYkDHB9F — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) November 11, 2018

3) Lakers must take care of business

OK, nobody is going to confuse the Hawks for the ’96 Bulls.

Atlanta has lost seven of its last eight contests. On the season, it is allowing a league-high 119.3 points per game, while sporting an offensive rating ranked 29th in a 30-team league.

But the Hawks cannot be underestimated. They play at an even crazier pace than the Lakers — fastest in the league, in fact — which could lend to a shootout.

And while fifth-overall pick Trae Young has missed 16 of his last 17 3-point attempts, the NCAA’s reigning leader in scoring and assists is a huge game waiting to happen.

The rookie already has a 35-point game in the NBA, and has shown his passing gifts by ranking eighth in dimes.

Injury Report

Lakers: None.

Hawks: John Collins (left ankle soreness) and Justin Anderson (rehab from tibial stress syndrome, left leg) are out.

Tip-Off: 6:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: White Association

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California