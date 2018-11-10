3 Things to Know: Lakers at Kings (11/10/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ visit to the California capital versus the Sacramento Kings.

1) The 20-Club was packed last game

In a wild matchup with Minnesota, the Lakers needed everybody on the floor to step up and deliver. Several answered the call, as four Lakers finished with 20-plus points.

LeBron James, per usual, was at the forefront of the attack, nearing a triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

James hit three 3-pointers, while setting his teammates up for even more triples. In particular, he was effective as a distributor in transition.

The primary benefactors were Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma. Hart was electric from deep, shooting 5-of-7 toward 21 points. Kuzma matched that scoring total by adding four treys and attacking off the dribble.

While Hart, Kuzma and JaVale McGee (16 points, 8-of-10 field goals) feasted off LeBron’s playmaking, Brandon Ingram provided some of his own.

The 21-year-old tallied 20 points and six assists, as his jumper and passing were equally as impressive on the night.

What do all these third-quarter plays have in common?



Each bucket is scored/assisted by Brandon Ingram, and includes a screen from Tyson Chandler. pic.twitter.com/BCqdzqDTGR — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) November 8, 2018

2) Tyson made quite the first impression

Just one day after being signed off the waiver wire, Tyson Chandler had a huge impact for his new club in the Lakers’ victory over the Wolves.

He produced only two points, but was one of the team’s most important offensive players. Chandler battled for five offensive rebounds — including when he saved a key possession three times in the final minute.

And Chandler spent the entire night setting mammoth screens for his teammates, which gave Rajon Rondo flashbacks of his time alongside Kevin Garnett.

“He kinda reminds me of how KG used to set picks,” Rondo said. “It’s like no one ever really gets over the screen. To have a guy like that on our team who’s able to get our shooters open, it’s gonna be a big help for our team.”

The 18-year veteran also put the clamps on Third Team All-NBA center Karl-Anthony Towns, who shot just 0-for-6 against Chandler and barely mustered a few inches on a trio of post-ups.

Karl-Anthony Towns went 0-for-6 with a turnover when guarded by Tyson Chandler.



Gave him zero ground on these three post-up attempts. pic.twitter.com/vw0Wpv85hu — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) November 8, 2018

3) The up-tempo Kings have sprinted to a strong start

Last season, Sacramento ranked last in the NBA in both scoring and pace. But the Kings have a different identity this year, averaging the league’s fourth-most points (117.8), thanks largely to running the fastest pace (107.8).

But the Kings aren’t the only ones with some firepower in this matchup.

The Lakers’ offense has been humming, placing third in scoring (118.5), while running a similarly scorching tempo and leading the league with 23.5 fast-break points (just ahead of Sacramento’s 22.6).

Both teams have high-octane attacks, so this matchup could come down to which team’s defense shows up most.

The Lakers will have several young players to keep in check, as Buddy Hield (19.7 points, 45.5 percent on 3’s), De’Aaron Fox (18.5 points, 7.5 assists) and Willie Cauley-Stein (17.2 points, 59.3 percent from the field) are all off to sizzling starts.

Injury Report

Lakers: Lonzo Ball (mild left ankle sprain) is questionable. Isaac Bonga, Johnathan Williams and Alex Caruso are on G League assignment.

Kings: None.

Tip-Off: 7 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, California