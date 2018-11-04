3 Things to Know: Lakers vs. Raptors (11/4/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers host the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors.

1) Let the McCampaign begin

It’s only nine games into the season, but JaVale McGee’s massive start already has his teammates declaring his candidacy for Defensive Player of the Year.

“He shouldn’t be in the conversation,” LeBron James said after Saturday’s win over Portland. “He is the conversation. Just look at his numbers.”

Those numbers are difficult to ignore. McGee leads the entire NBA in blocks with 3.6 per game, and had six rejections against the Blazers.

His rim protection has been invaluable for the Lakers, even outside of his highlight swats. The 30-year-old contests the second-most shots in the league (16.2), and that activity is a large reason why his 102.0 defensive rating is best on the team.

The NBA's blocks leader vs. the league's 3rd-highest scorer.



JaVale McGee swatted Damian Lillard three times tonight, including a crucial stop in crunch time. pic.twitter.com/JEB5eaAAUm — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) November 4, 2018

2) Rondo is showing he’s more than just a passer

Portland’s game plan included forcing Rajon Rondo to try to score himself by taking away his passing options. The point guard gladly accepted that challenge, scoring 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

Rondo — who also had 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals — was at his best working off of screens.

He entered the night in the NBA’s 96th percentile as a scorer on pick-and-rolls, and only added to his resume by constantly gashing the Blazers with his change-of-pace dribbles and crafty finishes.

Rondo found particular chemistry working with Ivica Zubac, hitting six shots off a screen from Zu, who had eight points and nine boards in his first major minutes of the year.

Pick-and-roll clinic from Rajon Rondo in that first half.



He's in the NBA's 96th percentile as a scorer out of P&Rs, and can obviously dish it as well. pic.twitter.com/6qqA1z0AOm — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) November 4, 2018

3) LBJ-Rex vs. the Raptors

Toronto has stormed out to a franchise-record 8-1 start, as both of its superstars have taken the team to new heights.

Kyle Lowry has been brilliant thus far, as his 11.2 assists per game lead the league by a wide margin — 2.4 more than second-place Russell Westbrook.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard — who may not play due to the Raptors being cautious with his back-to-backs — has provided his hallmark two-way play, as he ranks 10th in the NBA in scoring (26.1) and eighth in steals (2.0).

Leonard, of course, has ample history facing LeBron James, with the two trading Finals MVP trophies in 2013 and 2014, back when they were with San Antonio and Miami, respectively.

Raptors fans are hoping that Leonard can help end LeBron’s dominance against their squad, as he is 41-10 against Toronto in the regular season, and 12-2 in the playoffs.

LeBron — who took over in the clutch against Portland — has been the undisputed king of the dinosaurs in recent years, winning 10 consecutive postseason games versus the Raptors.

Injury Report

Lakers: Michael Beasley (personal reasons) is TBD.

Raptors: Kawhi Leonard (jammed left ankle) is questionable.

Tip-Off: 6:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: White Association

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California