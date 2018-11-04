LeBron, Rondo and JaVale Thrive in Key Win Over Blazers

If the last four years taught them anything, the Lakers knew that finally beating Portland wouldn’t be that easy.

So when a 20-point lead was suddenly whittled down to six, the Lakers regained their composure.

LeBron James was an enormous part of that, providing six points, two assists and a key block in the final three minutes, as the Lakers ended a 16-game losing streak against the Trail Blazers with a 114-110 road win.

“Obviously having LeBron there to close down those final few minutes was big,” coach Luke Walton said.

Indeed, it’s always huge having the world’s best player. James hung up a team-leading 28 points and seven assists, saving his best for last.

While he sunk a few high-difficulty shots, including a couple tough fadeaways, LeBron finished a below-standard 9-of-20 from the field. However, he was money in crunch time.

He scored off the dribble twice, including a monster, one-handed slam. And when Portland pulled back within four with 9.8 seconds left, he iced the game on a pair of free throws.

LeBron also threw a clutch alley-oop to JaVale McGee, who continued his scorching start to the season with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting, nine rebounds and a whopping six blocks.

McGee was efficient on the offensive side, mashing four dunks. But his defense was the talk of the night. He entered the game as the NBA’s leader in blocks and somehow inflated his average with his invaluable rim protection.

“He shouldn’t be in the conversation,” James said of McGee’s early candidacy for Defensive Player of the Year. “He is the conversation. Just look at his numbers.”

The NBA's blocks leader vs. the league's 3rd-highest scorer.



JaVale McGee swatted Damian Lillard three times tonight, including a crucial stop in crunch time. pic.twitter.com/JEB5eaAAUm — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) November 4, 2018

Another player who put up numbers was Rajon Rondo. He provided his best game yet in a Lakers uniform, scoring 17 points on an 8-of-10 clip, along with 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Rondo was a maestro in the pick-and-roll, taking advantage of Portland scheming him as a pass-first player. He used the glass early and often, driving to the hoop and scoring with an array of floaters and layups.

“He orchestrated a beautiful game tonight,” Walton said. “He always has the freedom to call what he wants, call what he sees. I thought he did a good job of keeping the defense honest with him scoring, passing to the big man rolling, kicking it to shooters. He just showed why he’s been one of the elite point guards in this league for a lot of years.”

Pick-and-roll clinic from Rajon Rondo in that first half.



He's in the NBA's 96th percentile as a scorer out of P&Rs, and can obviously dish it as well. pic.twitter.com/6qqA1z0AOm — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) November 4, 2018

Rondo was also at the forefront of L.A.’s third-quarter assault. The Lakers led by a single point with 4:22 left in the frame before blitzing the Blazers with 16 unanswered points — a run that included pairs of buckets and assists by Rondo.

And while the Lakers (4-5) built their lead to 20 with only eight minutes remaining, there was no way Portland (6-3) would let its streak end quietly.

The Blazers — who beat the Lakers in the season opener two weeks ago — came storming back behind matching 30-point efforts by Damian Lillard (the NBA’s third-leading scorer) and C.J. McCollum.

It was eerily similar to the Lakers’ previous game, which saw them go from a 14-point lead over Dallas with four minutes left to a victory by just one point.

But with LeBron leading the way, the Lakers were able to end their longest losing streak to any opponent since moving to Los Angeles in 1960.

Yet while James — who had lost six straight road games in Portland himself — was most instrumental to the win, it was a true all-hands effort, as the Lakers’ bench outscored the Blazers’, 51-26.

Rondo led the reserves, while Josh Hart made several key plays. He hit all three of his shots toward 11 points, played power forward in an ultra-small lineup, and did his best Michael Jackson impression to save a possession late in the game.

But the most unlikely contributor of the night was Ivica Zubac, who had not cracked the rotation in four straight games and played only seven minutes all season.

However, the big man stayed ready, providing nine points on 4-of-5 shooting with eight rebounds. He found excellent chemistry in pick-and-rolls with Rondo, earning credit for eight screen assists.

“I’m really proud of Zu,” McGee said. “He hadn’t played in a couple games and I’ve been on him for the past two weeks, like, ‘Stay focused, stay ready.’ And he was. I’m so proud of him.”