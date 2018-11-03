3 Things to Know: Lakers at Blazers (11/3/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers pay another visit to the Portland Trail Blazers.

1) The big man is rolling

It had been seven years since JaVale McGee was his team’s primary starting center, but the 30-year-old has pole-vaulted over expectations in that role for the Lakers.

McGee has been excellent on both ends of the court.

Offensively, he has shot 63.2 percent from the field — best among the 138 NBA players with at least 65 attempts — and has done so as an explosive pick-and-roll partner and constant put-back threat on the offensive glass.

Defensively, he leads the entire NBA in blocks (3.3), providing invaluable rim protection for a Lakers squad that has seen far too many breakdowns on that end of the floor.

2) Offense is the key thus far

After finishing last season just 23rd in offensive rating (105.9), the Lakers are currently seventh (112.3). Much of this has to do with pace and personnel.

The team’s run-at-every-opportunity mentality has payed dividends in transition, as L.A. leads the NBA in fast-break points (24.6), while LeBron James is first among all players in that same category (6.6), while Kyle Kuzma is eighth (4.8).

James, of course, is the focal point of the Lakers’ attack, and has been excellent at getting his own buckets and setting up teammates. He is seventh in the NBA in scoring (27.8) and sixth in assists (8.0).

However, the Lakers do need to give McGee more help on the defensive side, as they have allowed the third-most opponent points (121.1) on the sixth-highest field goal percentage (48.0).

McGee's block starts the break for the Lakers and Kuzma finishes with a slam#LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/VCQBRz2Btg — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 1, 2018

3) It’s been a Blazing start for Dame, Portland

Portland defended home court against the Lakers in the season opener and hasn’t slowed down since, starting the season 6-2 with its last five wins coming by double figures.

The Blazers — who dropped an early season-high 132 points versus New Orleans on Thursday — have been led by human firebrand Damian Lillard.

A lethal, three-level scorer, Lillard is currently averaging the NBA’s second-most points (29.1), and already has a pair of 40-point games this year.

It will be vital for the foul-prone Lakers to keep him off the charity stripe, as Lillard has made a league-leading 7.9 free throws per game.

The #LakeShow has returned to the Pacific Northwest pic.twitter.com/YGnKtnf508 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 2, 2018

Injury Report

Lakers: Michael Beasley (personal reasons) is out. Moe Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Alex Caruso are on G League assignment.

Blazers: Maurice Harkless (knee) is out.

Tip-Off: 7 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: Moda Center — Portland, Oregon