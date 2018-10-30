3 Things to Know: Lakers vs. Mavericks (10/31/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers face the Dallas Mavericks on Halloween night.

1) Ingram made an immediate impact

The Lakers were happy to have Brandon Ingram return from his four-game suspension on Monday, as he provided 24 points and three blocks in his first game back.

Ingram — who returned to the starting lineup — broke out of his season-starting 3-point slump by hitting 3-of-5 from deep, with each of his makes coming on a spot-up attempt.

However, he was only able to play 25 minutes due to game-long foul trouble, as he finished just one whistle away from fouling out.

Ingram has only played in three games thus far, but has performed well with averages of 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 51.2 percent shooting.

2) LeBron has been the Mavericks’ nightmare

Halloween is the perfect time for LeBron James to continue to haunt the Mavericks, as he has done for the last seven years.

Since James and the Miami Heat were upset by Dallas in the 2011 NBA Finals, the world’s top player has allowed zero mercy to the Mavs, beating them 11 times in 12 games.

LeBron is also only four days removed from passing Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki for sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Nowitzki — whom James also replaced as the NBA’s active scoring leader — is unlikely to play in this game due to left ankle surgery.

Now the sixth-leading scorer in NBA history: @KingJames.



LeBron hits from mid-range to pass Dirk Nowitzki as the league's active scoring leader.

3) Luka looks legit

Dallas’ third-overall pick Luka Doncic is off to a flame-throwing start, averaging 20.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.7 made 3-pointers in his first seven games.

The reigning Euroleague MVP is coming off his best game yet, having dropped 31 points — including a 4-of-6 clip on 3’s — in Monday’s overtime loss to San Antonio.

Doncic and DeAndre Jordan were a lethal pick-and-roll combination, with the rookie finding plenty of shooting space off the vet’s monster screens.

Jordan has found his groove in his first year in Dallas, putting up 14.3 points, 15.1 rebounds and 64.9 percent shooting. He has even hit his free throws at an 81.3 percent clip — after shooting a woeful 44.6 percent in his first 10 seasons.

Injury Report

Lakers: None.

Mavericks: Devin Harris (left hamstring strain) and Dirk Nowitzki (left ankle surgery) did not play Monday.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Purple Statement

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California