Lakers Place Emphasis on Defense, Rebounding and Avoiding Fouls

In seven games this season, the Lakers have been outscored by a total of two points. But that mere point differential hasn’t been reflected by team’s record, as L.A. sits at 2-5 two weeks into the year.

For coach Luke Walton, that stems from three factors: the defense giving up middle penetration; failing to rebound; and too much fouling.

“We’re playing well enough everywhere else,” Walton said at Tuesday’s practice. “Offensively we’re scoring enough to win these games. But those three things have consistently hurt us this season.”

Luke Walton highlights the areas he wants to see his team improve. pic.twitter.com/sxF4ZfJEyp — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 30, 2018

Indeed, the Lakers have averaged the NBA’s third-most points (122.0) on the fourth-best field goal percentage (49.3). Offense hasn’t been the issue.

But Walton also admitted that their target of a top-10 defense “looks like a far, far away goal right now,” as the Lakers sit at 23rd in defensive rating.

“You win games on defense,” Josh Hart said. “If you focus on offense and you’re not locked in on defense, you’re gonna lose.”

Josh Hart offers his thoughts on the team’s defense two weeks into the season. pic.twitter.com/7nrePLm3VJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 30, 2018

While the Lakers have allowed their opponents to shoot an unideal 47.7 percent from the field (24th in the league) their 122.3 points allowed are much worse (29th).

But their issues have been compounding by their frequency for fouling and giving up second-chance baskets.

The Lakers have allowed the NBA’s third-most free throw attempts (27.4), and have the 6th-worst defensive rebounding rate (70.3).

The Lakers do lead the league in fast-break points (25.1), but they have been getting burned when putting too much focus on scoring and not enough on rebounding.

“When a shot goes up, we can’t start running,” Walton said. “We have to get back in the paint, get the ball and then run from there. … If you see someone leaking out, that’s a mistake.”

For as much frustration that has been caused by those aforementioned three categories, the Lakers still have found themselves locked in close ones.

Three of their losses have been settled by four points or fewer, leaving potential wins just out of reach.

“When it comes down to the last five minutes, it’s not about Xs and Os,” Lonzo Ball said. “It’s pretty much who wants it more.”