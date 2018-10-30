Lakers Fall to Butler's Wolves in Shootout

From the jump, coach Luke Walton didn’t like what he saw from his squad.

“I don’t think we were ready mentally to start the game,” Walton said. “I thought we came out soft defensively.”

The Lakers gave up 36 points in the first quarter, though they scored 32 of their own. It was the first act of a shootout that saw Minnesota pull away for a 124-120 victory.

“It’s like I told our guys: Nobody feels sorry for us,” Walton said. “It’s up to us to figure it out and start winning some of these close games.”

The Lakers found their own offense in LeBron James, who continued his dominant start to the season with 29 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks.

He was excellent when attacking out of pick-and-rolls following a slow start that saw him miss his first four shots.

Having a point guard screen for LeBron James is a surefire way to cause defensive confusion.



Rondo sets a couple picks for James, and the Lakers make triples off both. pic.twitter.com/VpG754Y8vn — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) October 30, 2018

“I’m still able to get rebounds, get rebounds, still defend,” James said. “I can still make an impact if I’m making shots or not. I’m not a one-dimensional player.”

LeBron was joined in the starting lineup by Brandon Ingram, who returned from his four-game suspension in a big way. The 21-year-old was in foul trouble all night long, playing only 25 minutes. But he packed them with 24 points and three blocks.

Ingram — who entered the night 0-for-5 on 3’s — was especially impressive from 3-point distance, spotting up for three triples on five attempts.

But the night’s hottest 3-point shooter was Minnesota’s Jimmy Butler, who scorched his way to 32 points, including a 6-of-7 mark from beyond the arc. The Lakers didn’t have an answer for him in the fourth quarter, when he tried five 3-point shots and made all of them.

Butler’s brilliance had the Timberwolves up by 10 with five minutes remaining when the Lakers made their last push.

LeBron hit a 3-pointer and a driving layup as L.A. scored eight unanswered points to make it a one-possession game with 1:18 left. Josh Hart then successfully defended center Karl-Anthony Towns in the post, setting the Lakers up for chance to tie or take the lead.

James then tried to get Towns to switch on him defensively, but couldn’t. Instead he gave the ball to Kyle Kuzma (19 points) toward the end of the shot clock, and the sophomore Laker’s attempt was blocked.

On the other end, Butler iced the game by getting point guard Rajon Rondo switched onto him. Rondo (13 points, eight assists, six rebounds) contested well, yet Butler still hit his final triple of the night.

While the Lakers had their opportunities at the end, Walton felt that the end result stemmed in part from selfish offensive play. L.A. had 19 assists in the first half, but only five in the second. The high-octane attack also hit speed bumps, as it scored a season-low 15 fast-break points, while Minnesota had 21.

The Lakers also committed 18 turnovers.

“Some of it was just lazy passing,” Walton said. “We had a lot of opportunities to run early, and we didn’t take advantage of it because we were just kinda flinging the ball around.”

The Lakers dropped to 2-5 on the season, and have now lost all three of their games decided by four points or fewer. LeBron continued to preach patience with his new, young team, but also offered a warning.

“You probably don’t want to be around when my patience runs out,” James said. “I’m serious.”

Kuz showing off the vert! pic.twitter.com/VJOqpsQZTe — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 30, 2018