3 Things to Know: Lakers at Timberwolves (10/29/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers pay a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

1) LeBron’s doing it all

In addition to being the best player in the NBA, LeBron James is also known for having the most complete skill set. That all-around game has been clear during his first six games with the Lakers, which have included five double-doubles and one triple-double.

So far, he has averaged 24.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 2.0 steals — ranking among the NBA’s top 10 in each category but boards.

While James’ 3-point shooting has yet to come around (20.0 percent), he has been excellent inside the arc, both at the rim (70.9) and from mid-range (57.9).

LeBron’s combination of passing and scoring is best on display when he calls his own number off the backboard, which he has done twice in the last three games.

LeBron digging into his bag of tricks early on tonight.#LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/fDYTiZn8RV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 28, 2018

2) B.I. is back

Reinforcements are coming in the form of Brandon Ingram, who is done serving a four-game suspension. It is unknown whether the 21-year-old will resume his spot in the starting lineup or come off the bench for the first time since his rookie season.

Ingram was off to a solid start through two games, averaging 14.0 points on 52.2 percent shooting. But, like LeBron, he hadn’t found success with his 3-point shooting, as he had missed all five of his attempts from deep.

The same could not be said for Ingram’s work inside the arc, where he hit 12-of-18 in his first couple games. Using that 7-foot-3 wingspan, he was automatic inside the paint, where he started 9-of-10.

Ingram flaunted his length in other ways, including while hunting down rebounds and jumping into passing lanes. Much of his further development will hinge on using that gift to his advantage.

3) Wolves are looking to regain their footing

Minnesota should come in with some extra motivation after getting blasted by Milwaukee by 30 points on Friday.

The Timberwolves shot just 32.1 percent as a team, losing their second straight game without Andrew Wiggins, whose status is considered questionable against the Lakers.

However, they do have plenty of firepower, led by Jimmy Butler. While Butler’s recent issues with his front office has been well-documented, he has maintained his impressive two-way play, averaging 20.6 points and a league-leading 3.4 steals.

Butler is joined by fellow Third Team All-NBA selection Karl-Anthony Towns, plus a solid supporting cast that includes Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose.

Injury Report

Lakers: None.

Timberwolves: Andrew Wiggins (right quad contusion) is questionable. Justin Patton (right foot) is out.

Tip-Off: 5 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A. NBA TV nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: Target Center — Minneapolis, Minnesota