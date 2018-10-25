3 Things to Know: Lakers vs. Nuggets (10/25/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers attempt to win their second game in as many days.

1) The vets are leading the way

The Lakers are looking to overcome their first back-to-back of the season, but do have some wind in their sails after pounding Phoenix by 18 on Wednesday.

It was a 10-assist night for LeBron James, who continues to do everything for the Lakers. He has been particularly impressive with his passing and transition play, averaging 25.3 points, 8.8 dimes and 8.0 rebounds through his first four games in purple and gold.

Lance Stephenson was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points, plus eight rebounds and eight assists. The Brooklyn native’s slashing has been sharp this season, and he was excellent at running point for the second unit on Wednesday (with Rajon Rondo suspended and Lonzo Ball in the starting lineup).

Finally, JaVale McGee has given the Lakers exactly what they wanted so far, putting up 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and shooting 62.8 percent from the field thus far. McGee is tied with Anthony Davis for the NBA’s early-season leader in swats, and ascended offensively in Phoenix by scoring 20 points — his most in five years.

2) The young core is embracing the chance to start

Suspensions to Rondo and Brandon Ingram have opened up spots in the starting lineup, which Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma have filled admirably.

Ball has done a bit of everything for the Lakers, with 11.8 points, 5.8 boards and 4.3 dimes a night. Most impressively, he has been a reliable 3-point shooter, starting the season by hitting 9-of-22 from deep (40.9 percent).

Conversely, Kuzma has been at his best attacking at the rim, where he has shot 70.0 percent while averaging 20.0 points — second to LeBron on the team.

And Josh Hart has been so excellent that, beginning with the Phoenix game, he has earned a spot among the starting five.

The sophomore has robust averages of 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals, while striking consistently both at the rim and from downtown by shooting 53.3 percent from the floor and a blistering 12-of-23 on triples (52.2 percent).

3) Denver is looking to maintain its perfect record

It has been a steamrolling start for the Nuggets, who are one of the league’s five remaining undefeated teams.

Denver has vanquished the rest of the Pacific Division — beating the Warriors, Clippers, Suns and Kings to begin the year 4-0 — and has done so with a whopping 13.3-point average margin of victory.

After finishing last season just 23rd in defensive rating, the Nuggets have been airtight to start this year, allowing the league’s second-fewest points (99.8).

Much of this stems from dominating the possession battle. They lead the NBA in steals (10.0) and yield the fewest to their opponents (5.0), while also grabbing 10.0 more rebounds per game.

On the offensive side, everything runs through triple-double-generator Nikola Jokic, who boasts 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and a 61.2 percent clip from the field.

Injury Report

Lakers: Brandon Ingram (suspension), Rajon Rondo (suspension) and Moe Wagner (left knee contusion) are out.

Nuggets: Will Barton (right hip/core surgery), Isaiah Thomas (right hip surgery), Michael Porter Jr. (low back surgery) and Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery) are out.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A. TNT nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California