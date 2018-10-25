Lakers Dominate Suns Behind James, Stephenson and McGee

This was the Lakers’ game right from the opening tip-off.

As soon as JaVale McGee won the jump ball, he sprinted down the floor, leaving his defender in his wake thanks to a screen from Josh Hart.

McGee threw down a lob, previewing a game full of buckets for him and his fellow Lakers, as the purple and gold would go on to smash Phoenix, 131-113, for their first win of the season.

Lakers strike right off the opening tip-off with the same action they used in their preseason opener.



JaVale wins the tip, Hart sets the key pick on Ayton and McGee throws it down nine seconds into the game.

While the Lakers’ offense was humming from the opening possession, it took a quarter to gain separation from the Suns (1-3).

But newcomers LeBron James and Lance Stephenson seized the game in the second quarter, with the former providing 10 points and six assists in the period, while the latter added eight points by hitting all four of his shots.

James finished the night with 19 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals, as he was brilliant with his playmaking, especially making entry passes and finding cutters toward the Lakers’ 68 points in the paint.

He even dished to himself, ending the first half with a filthy behind-the-back dribble to lose defensive savant Trevor Ariza before going off the backboard to set up his layup.

That's one way to end the half.



LeBron literally sends Ariza out of the picture with the around-the-back dribble, and then goes off the glass for the self-dime.

With the game in hand, James and Kyle Kuzma were able to rest the entire fourth quarter and turn their attention toward the next day’s game against Denver.

“To have a group [of teammates] that can close out the game like that allowed me to get back here [in the locker room] and get started getting ready for tomorrow,” James said.

With LeBron as lead distributor and Rajon Rondo suspended until Saturday, Lance Stephenson took his turn at running the second unit and excelled.

Stephenson constantly slashed through the heart of Phoenix’s defense, patrolled the glass for two put-backs and kicked out to shooters, finishing with 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting, eight rebounds and eight assists.

“With [Rondo] being out, he’s our backup point guard pretty much right now, and he controlled the game,” James said. “He had great pace and found guys. Came in with a defensive mindset in the second quarter and gave us a huge boost off the bench.”

Lance Stephenson (23 pts, 8 reb, 8 ast) with an impressive night running point for the second unit.



Finding these corner shooters was particularly promising (plus the put-back).

James and Stephenson weren’t the only new Lakers to have huge nights, as JaVale McGee hung up 20 points — his most in five years — along with six rebounds and four blocks.

The springy center used his athleticism to flush four dunks on the night — both out of the pick-and-roll and in transition — and provide rim protection on the other end.

“He’s anchoring what defense we have so far,” coach Luke Walton said. “He’s put out a lot of fires at the rim. He plays hard, and we ask him to play hard. He’s a big guy and he’s sprinting the floor on one end and he’s rotating [on the other].”

And while he did most of his offensive damage around the bucket, McGee also flashed some range, hitting a mid-range jumper and the second 3-pointer of his 11-year career when Phoenix dared him to shoot.

Though the vets led the way, the Lakers’ young core also had a strong night.

Kuzma scored 17 points, including four buckets off assists from LeBron. Lonzo Ball added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, as he and Kuzma continued to start during Rondo and Brandon Ingram’s suspensions.

Meanwhile, Josh Hart made his first start of the year and continued to shine, scoring 15 points while hitting 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

After falling to three playoff contenders to start the season, the Lakers (1-3) refused to pass up an opportunity to defeat a Suns squad that finished last year with the worst record in the league.

While Phoenix returned young star Devin Booker (23 points, seven assists) and added first-overall pick Deandre Ayton (22 points, 11 rebounds), they rarely threatened the Lakers, who led by as many as 27 points.

“We came in trying to get them out of their [offensive] sets,” LeBron said. “We knew if we let a young team like this get comfortable, they’d be very dangerous. … We were able to get them out of it in the later state of that first quarter, through that second quarter, took it into halftime and throughout the game.”