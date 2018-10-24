How JIII Got Here

Though many hardcore Lakers fans knew Johnathan Williams from Summer League and training camp, most NBA fans were introduced to him for the first time late in Monday evening’s thrilling 143-142 OT loss to San Antonio, when Luke Walton turned to the undrafted rookie out of Gonzaga.

Williams, who’d been cut from the training camp roster just days earlier, and then picked right back up on a two-way contract with the South Bay Lakers, checked in during the third quarter and effectively slowed a red hot LaMarcus Aldridge. He was even better in the overtime, and finished with eight points, four boards and three blocks in what was the feel-good story of the night, at least until San Antonio scored the final seven points to steal a game it looked like had been stolen from them.

For a highly detailed breakdown of JIII, as he’s known, and his impact on the game, our Joey Ramirez has you covered.

To let you know how Williams got to this point, we enlisted South Bay Lakers GM Nick Mazzella, South Bay Lakers President Joey Buss and Lakers Assistant GM/Director of Scouting Jesse Buss.

Here’s what they had to say:

MT: How did Johnathan Williams end up in this spot?

Mazzella: Our scouts saw him a lot at Gonzaga. The first time I was able to see him live was in Portsmouth, where we thought he played really well and really stood out. He came in for a predraft workout as well, and everyone was equally impressed. What we try to do is on Draft night, which a lot of teams do, is try to think of the guys that may go undrafted or guys that we have right there in the 60-70 range, and target guys to try and get in for summer league. Johnathan is a guy who we evaluated as defensively capable of helping any team. He’s a very good rebounder, still has things to work on offensively but is good with both hands through put back dunks and little hooks. Defensively, people throw around the term guarding one through five, and I don’t know if that’s fully possible in this league with how good the point guards are, but he does as good a job as anybody at that. He earned the coaches’ trust from summer league into training camp, and made an impact. The coaches just fell in love with him. People don’t realize how smart he is. For a rookie to be as vocal as he is, to be a leader on the court despite never playing in an NBA game (until Monday) is incredible. But he’s a humble person and he carries himself very well. There are highs and lows of being an NBA player, and he’s already experienced a ton of that with being waived and then being added as a two-way player and playing in a game a few days later.

Jesse Buss: Along with Nick, Joey and the rest of us in the front office/scouting department, we saw a player that we wanted to keep track in terms of a development perspective. JIII is a very good athlete. He has a great motor, moves his feet well defensively, runs the floor, and has the ability switch defensively in pick and roll situations. We liked his toughness and his heart.

MT: Were you surprised JIII wasn’t drafted after you guys took Svi Mykhailiuk at No. 47?

Jesse Buss: I definitely thought he was in the conversation to be drafted somewhere in the second round.

MT: To put Williams on a two-way deal, you had to cut Travis Wear, who had played well in his Lakers minutes and even helped win a few games for the parent club last season. But we saw how much Walton needed another defensive presence…

Mazzella: Never an easy decision. I think we do a good job of getting together as a group and determining what’s best for the team. With us, for the two way slots, we always want it to be a player that can be used by the Lakers. So if the coaching staff and Luke specifically has a ton of faith in a player and really thinks he can use him, and feels a need at the parent level, that’s always going to be the target. Travis has been great – in that last game, I don’t think he missed a shot. He was sometimes, over the summer, the best player in the gym. But I think there was a need for JIII, and certainly it showed (against San Antonio).

MT: What did you learn from utilizing Alex Caruso last year on the two-way deal?

Mazzella: The difference for this year is travel days don’t count exclusively as a day of service. Obviously, if they’re doing a film session or a practice, that would count. But last year, teams would book commercial flights to the same location just to save a day, so the league made that better for everyone. There are going to be needs throughout the year, and that’s what the two-way is for, but you never want to waste a day. For a player to be effective, you can’t just have them play in 45 games – you also need to have them practice and be a part of the team. We saw it with Caruso last year, and he was used a lot because he filled a need. It could be the same thing for Johnathan this year.

MT: Joey, when we spoke this summer, your message was clear about integrating the South Bay Lakers to the parent club. Suppose the Williams situation fits in right along with that?

Joey Buss: It just goes back to our overall philosophy about having continuity between summer league, training camp, G-League and NBA. Johnathan Williams is a guy we targeted early to come to summer camp, and then we targeted for an Exhibit 10 contract, and he was willing to come down to the G-League after camp if he didn’t make the team. And he really played his heart out in training camp, and earned that two-way spot we gave him.

MT: How much do you anticipate being able to use him with the South Bay Lakers?

Joey Buss: Because the two-way days are capped at 45, he’s going to have to spend some time with South Bay Lakers if he remains on the two-way contract. Really, all that is determined by need for the Lakers. If Luke needs Johnathan as the backup center, he’s going to play a ton of games and his 45 days are probably going to run out. If Moe Wagner comes back healthy and is able to offload some of the work, then you can preserve some of those days for later on in the season. But we’re expecting to have him for any days that he’s not with the Lakers, unless he gets converted to the 15-man roster, at which point we may not see him.

Mazzella: By nature, when we look at two-way players, we target players that we think could help the Lakers now, but also have that room to get better. Because the nature of it is that he’ll be with both teams. It’s been one game, and there’s guys that may get healthy. Luke is still figuring out rotations, and it’s a brand new team. But if Johnathan is in a situation where he’s playing 15 minutes a game, I’d imagine him staying with the Lakers as much as he can. If he’s out of the rotation, then obviously we’re not going to have him wasting two-way days and not getting better. He’s still a rookie and needs to play, so we’d definitely have him with South Bay.