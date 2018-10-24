3 Things to Know: Lakers at Suns (10/24/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns.

1) Bron isn’t worried

LeBron James is on an 0-3 team for the first time since his sophomore season 14 years ago, but the four-time MVP isn’t panicking over losses to playoff contenders like Portland, Houston and San Antonio.

“I know what I got myself into,” James said after Monday’s game. “It’s a process. I get it. We’ll be fine. I didn’t come here thinking we were going to be blazing storms right out of the gate.”

While James did miss a pair of crucial free throws in Monday’s overtime loss to the Spurs, L.A.’s new superstar was nonetheless exceptional in his third game with the Lakers, piling up 32 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.

He was at his best as a distributor, dropping a handful of highlight dimes primarily in transition and off of drives. However, his moment of the night came via his 3-point shot.

With just 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation and no timeouts left, James casually dribbled up the floor and pulled up from well beyond the arc to force overtime with a deep triple, sending STAPLES Center into a frenzy.

2) Kuz took advantage of his chance to start

With Brandon Ingram suspended until Monday, the Lakers inserted Kyle Kuzma to the starting lineup, and the sophomore spark plug delivered.

Against the Spurs on Monday, Kuzma went off for 37 points — just one shy of his career-high — by shooting 11-of-15 from two-point range and 4-of-10 on 3-pointers.

He was particularly effective in transition, scoring more fast-break points (10) than San Antonio’s entire team (seven). He was also excellent at hitting spot-up 3’s from the corner, mostly courtesy of playmaking from LeBron.

One area of Kuzma’s game to keep an eye on is which position the Lakers play him at. He spent a good chunk of time as a small-ball center in L.A.’s first two contests, and the results were mixed.

But, with Johnathan Williams’ strong debut as backup center on Monday, Kuzma was able to see more minutes at both forward spots, where he thrived last season.

3) Suns’ offense has some heat

Six months ago, Phoenix finished the season last in the NBA in point differential, offensive rating, defensive rating and, most importantly, wins.

However, for a team that hit rock bottom in so many vital categories, the Suns have enough firepower to be dangerous this season.

Devin Booker has been an inferno to start the year, averaging 29.3 points on 50.9 percent shooting, including 40.0 percent from 3-point range. The Lakers need no reminder of Booker’s potency, as he scored 31.3 points a night against L.A. last season.

T.J. Warren continues to be one of the league’s most underrated slashers, and — after hitting just 29.3 percent of his 3’s in his first four seasons — has gone 8-of-14 from deep to start the year, while averaging 20.0 points.

Then there’s first-overall pick Deandre Ayton, who already looks like a vet. The 7-foot-1 All-American has been a load off the roll and in the post, shooting 12-of-14 in the restricted area.

Ayton has averaged 14.3 points and 10.7 rebounds thus far, while his 12 total assists are the most by an NBA center through the first three games of his career in 43 years, per Elias Sports Bureau.

Injury Report

Lakers: Brandon Ingram (suspension), Rajon Rondo (suspension) and Moe Wagner (left knee contusion) are out.

Suns: None.

Tip-Off: 7 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Purple Statement

Location: Talking Stick Resort Arena — Phoenix, Arizona