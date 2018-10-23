Kuz Control: Kuzma Drops 37 Points in Red-Hot Night

Kyle Kuzma didn’t look like himself in the Lakers’ first two games, but he was his best version against San Antonio on Monday.

Kuzma entered the game shooting just 35.7 percent from the field and 2-of-12 on 3-pointers. But he was sizzling throughout the overtime loss, dropping 37 points — one shy of his career-high.

After two games of coming off the bench, Kuzma started in place of a suspended Brandon Ingram. Perhaps even more importantly, he played much more on the wing against the Spurs’ big lineups, rather than at small-ball center.

The Lakers got Kuzma going early on by setting him up for one of his favorite shots. A minute and a half into the game, he received a cross screen from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and caught the ball on the run, setting himself up for a drifting hook.

After the Lakers fell into an 18-point deficit in the first quarter, Kuzma went volcanic to lead L.A. back into the game.

He scored 14 points in the second quarter alone, doing much of his work in transition. On a night when the Lakers scored 41 fast-break points — one short of their franchise record — Kuzma led all players with 10 of his own (three more than the Spurs’ whole team).

The sophomore did an excellent job of slashing in transition, hitting several tough shots: a spinning bucket over a secondary defender; a Eurostepping floater; plus an and-1 layup.

Kuzma scored a game-high 22 points in the paint (of the Lakers’ 75), and shot a whopping 11-of-15 from two-point range.

He was also 4-of-10 on 3-pointers, with all of his makes coming on quality spot-up attempts from the corners.

Kuzma had shot just 16.6 percent on 3-pointers entering the night, in part because he was taking more difficult shots off the dribble and screens.

But he thrived off the playmaking of LeBron James, who assisted on three of Kuzma’s triples, including a clutch trey to make it a one-possession game with 36 seconds left in regulation.

“He was spectacular,” James said. “He was great. Made big shots, made big plays. Kept us in the game when we were down. He did a little bit of everything.”

While Kuzma had one of the most impressive nights of his NBA career, the 23-year-old is obviously far from a finished product.

He did not have much of an impact on the overtime period, missing one shot (a heave to beat the buzzer) and committing one turnover.

However, the Lakers would have never come close to climbing out of their 18-point hole without Kuzma’s flame-throwing.

After struggling with his shooting and learning to play center in his first two games, Kuzma seemed right at home at the forward spots, leading the Lakers with buckets from inside and out.