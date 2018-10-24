Ali Sabbouri Hits from Halfcourt for $30,000 Aria Big Shot Jackpot

Mom and Dad aren’t going to believe this one.

When Ali Sabbouri stepped onto the STAPLES Center floor, it was early in the morning in Kuwait, where his parents live. Unbeknownst to them, their son was about to become $30,000 richer.

Sabbouri, who was raised in Fullerton and lives in Anaheim, fired a half-court shot in front of nearly 19,000 people and barely grazed the rim as it fell through, winning the Aria Big Shot Jackpot at Monday’s Lakers game.

“My dad is a huge Lakers fan,” Sabbouri said. “He kinda brought me into it. … He’s gonna go crazy.”

Sabbouri, a 26-year-old project engineer, is just the eighth person (including former Laker Vlade Divac) to hit the big-money half-court shot since the contest began 12 years ago.

He even launched it from several feet behind the mid-court line, shooting between the final two letters on the Lakers logo.

“I couldn’t wait,” he said. “I was nervous, but at the same time I just soaked it in when I got on the court.”

After celebrating on the court, Sabbouri took a photo with Lakers Owner and Governor Jeanie Buss, who posted it to her Instagram with #AnythingIsPossible.

Sabbouri said that he plans to invest the money and “maybe make a down payment on a home.”

Along with the dough, he now knows the feeling that his favorite player, Kobe Bryant, had stepping out onto that Lakers court.

“As soon as I walked on the court, I was just shocked,” Sabbouri said. “The lights. Everybody talks about STAPLES Center. Now I understand. I’ve experienced it. I know what they’re talking about now.”