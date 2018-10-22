Adjustments Coming with Ingram and Rondo Out

On Sunday afternoon, the Lakers learned that they’d be without Brandon Ingram for four games, and Rajon Rondo for three, as a result of the fight with Chris Paul and the Rockets late in Saturday’s narrow loss.

With the Spurs (home), Suns (road), Nuggets (home) and Spurs again (road) coming up this week, the suspensions could be costly for a group of players that is still trying to figure out how to play with one another.

The Lakers practiced on Sunday morning, a few hours before learning about the NBA’s ruling, and Luke Walton didn’t want to speculate about the decisions that would be made, or how he’d adjust.

“We’ve talked about it as a team, we’ve learned from the experience and we’re moving on,” he said, noting that the discussion came in the film room prior to the team’s work on the court. “We brought it up, we talked about it, the message was delivered, and now it’s about next man up, moving forward, and keep positive and getting better.”

“We’re expecting to have them out, obviously, and hopefully they get back sooner than later,” added Lonzo Ball. “It’s going to hurt. We’re going to miss them. Two key guys to our team. But we really can’t harp on it, we have to move on, keep pushing.”

One thing we can assume: Ball will slide into the starting point guard spot. He played a very strong individual game against Houston, scoring 14 points on 5 of 10 FG’s and 4 of 8 threes, plus six boards, four assists and zero turnovers in 26 minutes. He was active defensively throughout, and looked bouncy.

“Just getting better every game,” he offered. “I feel like, hopefully a few more games, and I should be back full swing.”

Due to offseason surgery, Ball was able to play almost no basketball over the summer, but he was a constant presence in the weight room and the film room at the UCLA Health Training Center. He played limited minutes in the final two preseason games, then 19 minutes at Portland. Ball thinks the minutes limit could be lifted.

“It’s probably going to have to be overturned, if (suspensions) happens,” he said.

Walton was set to figure that out after practice.

“He looks great,” said Walton. “There was a minutes restriction on last night. I have to sit with the training staff again today, because we always wait until the day after the game to discuss.”

Walton has a few options to replace Ingram, whether it be Josh Hart, Kyle Kuzma or Lance Stephenson.

Hart could be the most likely option, as he’s started very strong in averaging 15.5 points – second only to LeBron James’ 25.0 – on 52 percent shooting and 40 percent from three, playing strong defense and adding 4.5 boards per evening.

That would allow Stephenson to take on some additional ballhandling duties that would typically be occupied by Ball or Rondo with the second unit. Meanwhile, Kuzma could still be utilized in small ball settings as a five if he maintains his rotation with the second unit.

Of course, Walton could go in an entirely different direction. We’ll likely learn about it just prior to Monday’s game against the Spurs.

Meanwhile, Walton added that LeBron only did the first part of practice on Sunday, at Walton’s direction.

“I told him I wanted to rest those legs of his,” Walton concluded. “We have three in four nights coming up, so he was on the sideline watching practice.”

He’ll need LeBron even more until Ingram and Rondo return.