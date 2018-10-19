3 Things to Know: Lakers vs. Rockets (10/20/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ home opener against the Houston Rockets.

1) This is the moment Los Angeles has waited for

It may still seem surreal, but LeBron James will take the STAPLES Center floor for the first official time as a member of the Lakers.

James is coming off an impressive debut performance, in which he dropped 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in Thursday’s loss at Portland. The most immediate impression was how much the 14-time all-star thrived in the Lakers’ up-tempo system.

LeBron sparked fast-breaks on his own by crashing the defensive glass and instantly pushing the ball ahead or finding a teammate down the floor. Oftentimes he took it coast-to-coast himself, resulting in some powerful breakaway dunks and layups through traffic.

2) These guys are ready to run

While instrumental to the Lakers’ transition attack, James was far from the only one doing damage on the run. L.A. racked up 34 fast-break points — nearly twice as many as its 17.5 average that ranked second in the NBA last season.

Josh Hart — who provided 20 points, three steals and two blocks — was a key component of this. He was a defensive game-changer, jump-starting his team’s running game by creating turnovers and contesting shots.

And Hart was out there sprinting himself. His on-court average of 4.71 miles per hour was the fastest of anybody in the game, and he put that hustle to use by getting to the rim, where he made 5-of-6 attempts.

Hart was also the Lakers’ lone 3-point threat, hitting 3-of-5 from deep on a night when his teammates went just 4-of-25. Between his shooting, transition play and post defense, it was an impressive game for the young two-guard.

3) It’s the four-time MVP vs. the reigning MVP

On one end of the court is LeBron, considered by most to be the greatest player on the planet. In the other corner is James Harden, voted Most Valuable Player last season.

Harden is coming off a monstrous campaign, finishing as the NBA scoring champion (30.4) and third in assists (8.8). He was also the league’s best at striking in isolation and off drives.

Harden, of course, is flanked by one of the top point guards ever, Chris Paul, and one of the game’s most explosive rollers and rim protectors, Clint Capela.

That trio led the Rockets to the NBA’s second-most points (112.4) and a league record in made 3-pointers (15.3).

With all of Houston’s firepower it was surprising to see the Rockets lose by 19 at home in their season opener against New Orleans. Expect them to come out with some added purpose in this one.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A. ESPN nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California