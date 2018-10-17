LeBron Hits Insane 3-Pointer in Team Scrimmage

Think LeBron James is ready for the season to start?

Two days before the Lakers’ season opener, he sent his teammates into disbelief during an intersquad scrimmage on Tuesday.

Down by three with seven seconds remaining, the Lakers ran a sidelines out-of-bounds play for James, who received a screen from JaVale McGee.

That pick left Kyle Kuzma switching onto James (instead of Josh Hart), but nobody foresaw what would happen next.

LeBron took one hard dribble to his left before firing a one-legged, 35-foot 3-pointer while drifting out of bounds. Multiple people cried, “Hell no!” as the ball soared through the air, yet it swished through to tie the game.

James posted the play to his Instagram, and relayed that two of his scrimmage opponents, Kuzma and Lance Stephenson, were incensed once the crazy shot fell through.

They confirmed it in the comments, with Kuzma echoing, "Awh hell naw [sic]," and Stephenson adding, "This shot had me so mad."

(Stephenson even pretended like he was about to hurl the rock dodgeball-style at casual bystander Svi Mykhailiuk.)

Unbelievable treys have become a theme for James over the last six days. His final play of the preseason was a buzzer-beating triple just inside of mid-court against Golden State.

Surely Lance and Kuz weren’t too upset about that one.