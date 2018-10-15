Rondo Impressed by Lakers' Commitment to Filmwork

Back when he was a rookie, flights on the team plane meant games of spades for Luke Walton.

He’d sit at a table with Karl Malone, Gary Payton and Rick Fox, hoping for strong hands and folding, by his own admission, “a lot.”

Fourteen years later, the head coach’s players have spent their air time differently.

“I love our young guys and their commitment,” Rajon Rondo said. “The way they play the game, their willingness to learn. I was telling LeBron the other day, we were on the plane and I’ve never seen damn near 12 guys watching film as a team. … It was very refreshing to see, understanding this team is committed.”

@RajonRondo discusses how important watching film is to the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/A1GCSE8ujY — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 15, 2018

For Rondo — famously one of the most film-obsessed players in the league — the inquisitive nature of young guys like Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball brings him back to his formative days in the NBA.

In just his second season, he won a title (at the Lakers’ expense) alongside Hall of Fame-caliber players like Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen.

“I was just trying to be a sponge,” Rondo said, “and it kind of reminds me of how Kuz is, B.I., Zo. Those young guys kinda remind me of myself back in the day as far as wanting to learn so much and asking a lot of questions.”

Now a 12-year veteran, Rondo has developed a reputation as one of the league’s smartest players, receiving votes in the annual NBA GM survey for best basketball IQ and most likely to become a head coach.

So it’s not surprising that Rondo has often been seen on the bench with an iPad in his hands this preseason.

“His basketball IQ — I’ve said it before — is as high as anyone I’ve seen in this game,” Walton said. “For him to watch live clips and be able to make adjustments on the go during games, that doesn’t surprise me.”

Instant Analysis pic.twitter.com/Xk36wp8Uha — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 1, 2018

Those iPads are also how Rondo and his teammates are able to break down tape on the plane. The Lakers provide their players with a tablet that gives them the option to watch the entire game they just played, or focus on their individual clips.

Sometimes that leads to Walton receiving a message late into the night.

“I’ve got Kuz texting me at 12:30 at night, the day after games, random clips he’s videoing on his phone and sending to me, asking me what he should do,” Walton said. “That’s part of when we’re talking about culture.”

However, there is a limit to what Kuzma can text his coach.

“He knows not to send me offensive clips,” Walton laughed.