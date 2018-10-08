In late September, former UCLA Bruins player and longtime television executive Andrew Hill came in to speak to the Lakers staff about the lessons he learned from the legendary coach John Wooden.

Hill penned a book titled after one of Wooden’s most famous sayings, “Be Quick – But Don’t Hurry!” that detailed how their relationship evolved over the years. In short, Hill was upset he wasn’t earning minutes on the court at UCLA, and held it against Wooden for a long time, not even speaking to the Hall of Famer for 25 years … but he had an epiphany later in life, contacted Wooden, and they grew very close.

Little had Hill realized that so many of the principles that helped make him successful in life had come directly from Coach Wooden.

We had an opportunity to follow up with Hill not just about Wooden, but about some of the Laker greats and Hall of Famers that he intersected with at UCLA, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton, Jamaal Wilkes and Gail Goodrich.

Below is a transcription of our conversation.

MT: How is what you learned from John Wooden most applicable to today’s NBA players?

Hill: To tell you the truth, I think John Wooden’s philosophy has spread like wildfire, just rarely designated as John Wooden’s philosophy. You hear it from great players every day. ‘I’m just trying to get a little better every day.’ That was Coach Wooden’s philosophy. And they don’t know where it came from. And by the way, Coach Wooden didn’t care if he got credit. But do people still embrace the idea? I think it’s become very widely embraced. Listen to Luke Walton. You know he grew up with John Wooden. You listen to Steve Kerr … and he was a ball boy at UCLA. I really do feel like Coach’s influence is very wide, just not widely known.

MT: Having known Bill Walton for a long time, how did you see his influence from Coach Wooden passed down to Luke, at least from afar?

Hill: I think Bill’s philosophy really does all get funneled through Coach. The fact he can bring Jerry Garcia and Neil Young and Steven Hawking into the conversation at the same time I always find quite extraordinary, but the centrality of his thought process grew out of his experience with Coach, which obviously was seminal, because it was when he was 19, 20, 21 years old, where we really do form the ideas that become our foundation, not what we were given. I think in different ways, we’ve all done the same thing and I think it’s what’s so interesting about John Wooden. As you know, I didn’t speak to him for 25 years, and really didn’t have this sense of, ‘I got his game plan in my pocket, don’t worry I got this covered.’ I wondered what does he even have to do with me? And yet my son is a classical oboist, and he teaches at universities, now at the University of Nevada-Reno … and he’s a John Wooden oboe teacher. All of his concepts about what he’s looking for from his students in terms of learning values through the activity, because that’s really what it’s about. What are you learning from this beyond just learning how to play a sport? That’s why they have sports in school. And I think that Luke has just absorbed this, and of course, working with Coach Kerr, who once again when he talks, I hear Coach Wooden so much. I get an enormous kick out of it when (Kerr) or Luke throws the expressions in. I think, ‘Man I must be old, my best buddy’s kid is the coach of the Lakers, this is ridiculous.’

MT: I’ve long felt that sports is just a metaphor for life, with a strong of human emotions and qualities coming into place, just without the stakes of something like war or livelihood. The joy of victory, the agony of defeat, the value of competition and teamwork, of working hard, and so on.

Hill: Absolutely. Coach was really an English teacher. It was really his approach to teaching, and he took that classroom approach onto the basketball court. Obviously he was a very accomplished player in his own right, but once he was coaching, he wasn’t a player anymore. I think a lot of coaches have a problem separating and still wish they could play. He never talked about the good old days when he was a player. But he was a tremendous teacher, and actually having the opportunity to observe that over time was for me life changing, because not really knowing it, I was able to take those lessons into a business that seems unrelated, the entertainment business. But at the end of the day, the entertainment business is about taking a bunch of people together, trying to get them to coalesce around an idea and work really hard to make it as good as they can make it together, and it’s not that hard to figure. That sounds a lot like sports, too. I just think that what’s exciting is that Coach is out there. His voice is out there.

Part of Coach’s genius was that people who are really, really advanced can actually make things simple for other people by really distilling to the very core of what you want to do and then say, ‘OK that’s what we need to be great at.’ I think that’s really what makes certain coaches better than others. What do they focus on? What do they spend their practice time on?

MT: You had to have had a certain amount of talent to get to the level you did, and you had to have worked hard. Do you think you’d have gotten where you did ultimately without Coach Wooden?

Hill: Not a chance. I was blessed to have two parents who were two UCLA graduates and very intelligent. Being born with intelligence is nothing to be proud of, it’s not like you did pushups to get that way. I was blessed that way, like being fast or being able to jump high. Obviously, I wasn’t talented enough to play at UCLA. I worked really hard to get there and I’m proud of that now. I wish I’d been proud of that at the time, but I wanted to play so badly it didn’t really stick with me. What I find in some ways so intriguing about Coach Wooden’s teachings was that I wasn’t thinking about applying Coach’s ideas properly. In fact, if I’d thought they were Coach’s ideas, I might have done something else! I didn’t like that guy. And yet, the logic and the consistency and the internal integrity in his ideas I think appeal to all of us on a much deeper level than we understood when we were going through it. And it became more singular with the more experience that we had in the world. As I’ve said a million times, when I was a kid, and everybody around me told me John Wooden is perfect, how can you complain? I thought, ‘No he’s not perfect, let me tell you how.’ As I got older, what I understood was that of course he isn’t perfect, nobody is, but he’s closer than anybody else I know. What an extraordinary example for us. So as I say in the same sense that Coach was sorta guiding me without me knowing it, I think he’s guiding Luke and Steve Kerr and players all around the league who when you listen to them, are spouting straight John Wooden, ‘I’m just trying to get better every day.’ ‘You get better with preparation.’ ‘You control your effort.’ ‘You play as a team and everything will take care of itself.’

MT: In thinking about that in the context of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, such an incredibly unique talent who was probably going to be great no matter what … how did you see Coach Wooden impact him? Because of course he did, just listen to how Kareem has talked about him…

Hill: One of Coach Wooden’s strengths was he coached basketball players, not position players. I think Kareem, for his time, was very agile, could handle the ball. A lot of coaches out there, when the guards were doing dribbling drills breaking the press, the big men were down there shooting hook shots. But Coach wanted everybody to be able to play basketball. I saw every game Kareem played from his freshman through senior year at Pauley Pavilion, I was a huge fan, and he was just absolutely great when he got there. But I think in many ways Coach’s impact was more on this idea of team orientation. Certainly, Kareem could have gone almost anywhere else and averaged 35 points a game, and they wouldn’t have won all three years. But that’s a tough one to answer. I don’t know if you read Kareem’s new book, but obviously Coach had a profound effect on him. But somewhat like me, I don’t think Kareem saw it until he was pretty late in life.

MT: What’s your favorite Kareem story?

Hill: My earliest memory of UCLA was as a 17-year-old high school senior. To set the scene for this, what the heck was I doing there? I’m this little white kid from West L.A., and here I am sitting between Lew Alcindor and John Wooden (at a dinner). And of course, Kareem doesn’t much talk (at first), although I’ve spent afternoons where he’s been incredible friendly and talkative, it can just take him (some time) to get comfortable. But to say that I was in awe was an understatement. ‘Oh my god, what am I doing here?’ So Kareem doesn’t much talk, and Coach Wooden does something I guess is a straight up Indiana move, where he takes out his knife and fork and cuts up the whole steak. I was taught you cut a little bit, put your knife down, you transfer your fork and you eat the steak. Between Kareem not talking and Coach finishing in about 30 seconds, I’m sitting there like, ‘What am I doing here?’ And I’ll tell you what, Kareem did not help at all. We’ve had some great times, some great parties over the years where he’s been more relaxed than I think anybody got to see him, and Coach’s last years he and Coach became really close, which I think was really sweet. I don’t think it’s easy for Kareem to get close to people, and I think Coach and he had a really special place in each other’s lives. I’m glad he wrote that book*.

*Title: “Becoming Kareem.”

MT: What kind of impact did Gail Goodrich have upon you?

Hill: Like any kid that grew up in Westwood, the first thing I got from watching him was, “Maybe I can do this too?” He made it look pretty easy? Of course, I didn’t realize he had 38-inch arms or whatever they are.

MT: Sure … I had that same feeling watching John Stockton when I was in elementary and early middle school. You have no real idea how incredible they actually were until later.

Hill: Right! ‘It doesn’t look that hard!’ ‘I can get in there and strip the ball away from these guys like that!’ But I think Bill Walton said the same thing, Gail and Walt Hazzard were the reasons why we wanted to go there. Watching them play. My sophomore year, we used to have an intersquad game, because they got rid of the freshman game after they lost it one year. This was the year after Kareem graduated, and I was a sophomore with Henry Bibby, we’d become most valuable players, and Coach said we’ll play the first seven against the second seven, and we’ll mix it all up at halftime. At halftime, the second seven was down a point, and I was by far the best player on the floor. I can say that with no sense of false modesty because that was the highlight of my career. After another half, we lost by about four, and I had a big headline in the L.A. Times. Then the highlight of my career was the L.A. Herald Examiner, an old newspaper in L.A. that had a great sports section. The columnist there said, ‘We think we may have found the right handed Gail Goodrich.’ Now, that was the end of my career. Though I do like to tell people that my number at UCLA was retired, and give them a beat to think about it, because I had the same number as Gail Goodrich, 25. They retired it for him, of course. And in fact, I was in North Carolina making a speech four years ago when my younger brother sent me a Bleacher Report link that had the top 25 personalities in the history of the NCAA history. Kareem, Coach Wooden and Bill were 1, 2 and 3. And No. 16 is Gail Goodrich. But the picture is me, going to my left. So I sent it to Gail, since I’d gotten to know him, and he was nice enough to say, ‘Well at least you’re going left!’ He was very gracious about it. Gail was a real hero. Who doesn’t remember that Michigan game? Who couldn’t play like that? The answer is, nobody.

MT: What can you tell us about your teammate Jamaal Wilkes?

Hill: Just as nice a man as you can ever hope to meet in your life, and he was the day I met him. He’s just the greatest. I not only got to play with guys that could really play, but who were unbelievably great guys. Jamaal is just a special person. He’s really smart. You have to spend some time with him to know that, because he can be kind of quiet. He was an unbelievably great player, and not surprisingly, quite underrated as time goes on. That makes sense, because you had to play with him every day to know how good he was. When I asked Coach years ago to describe his perfect player, he said, ‘Why don’t you just say Jamaal Wilkes and we’ll end it at that.’ And if you spend some time with his sons Jordan or Omar, you can really tell what kind of person someone is when you meet their kids, and they’re wonderful guys.

MT: One final one here Andy, and we really appreciate your time. What characteristics were most common amongst all these Hall of Famers you were around?

Hill: I think determination and focus. Having a tremendous will. And along with that tremendous will, all of these guys were whole people. They weren’t just surface (level). All very multidimensional, interesting people. Having that kind of balance does make a difference, and then of course with all people of that level, they embraced the challenge. They love the pressure. There’s no such thing as pressure to them. Pressure is fun. That’s a tough one for most people to understand. ‘How can pressure be fun?’ Well, if you’re really, really prepared, you have every reason to believe it’s going to work out, if you’re as good as those guys are. So I think it’s a combination of all those things, and then also realizing that winning and losing isn’t the end of the world. When you think it’s the end of the world, you can be more likely to lose. I think Coach really got that too.